Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Metro

Metro Increasing Service on Subway B and D Lines this Weekend

Great news! Metro is improving B and D line heavy rail subway frequency this weekend, ending more than three years of pandemic-era cuts. Metro light rail (A, C, E and K lines) frequency improvements are scheduled for this December.

2:21 PM PDT on September 7, 2023

Metro is increasing frequency on the B and D Lines this Sunday. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

Starting this Sunday, Metro is increasing subway service. The frequency on Metro B (Red) and D (Purple) lines will increase from every 15 minutes to every 12 minutes for most of the day (around 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.) on both weekdays and
weekends. This means that trains will arrive every six minutes on the shared tracks between Union Station and Vermont/Wilshire.

Late night and early morning frequencies remain about every 20 minutes, meaning trains every 10 minutes in shared-track areas.

Metro slide announcing heavy and light rail service increases - via Metro presentation

This December, the agency will increase light rail frequency to 8-minute peak weekdays and 10-minute weekday midday and daytime weekends. Currently these lines operate at peak 10-minute headways and midday every 12 minutes.

Metro cut rail and bus service near the beginning of the pandemic. The agency fully restored bus service in December 2022, and then struggled a bit to reduce bus run cancellations to tolerable levels. Recent overall rail service languished at around 84 percent of pre-pandemic levels, which Metro cut slightly further on Regional Connector light rail lines.

Metro's welcome service increases were foreshadowed in Metro's FY23-24 budget, which approved a 12 percent rail service increase. For nearly a million daily Metro riders, the service improvements can't come soon enough.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

September 7, 2023
SGV Hikes and Bikes

SGV Hikes and Bikes: Ghost Town Ride in City of Industry

Industry’s side streets are pretty dead on weekends, making for miles and miles of relaxed cycling.

September 6, 2023
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

September 6, 2023
See all posts