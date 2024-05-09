Metro Debuts New Smart Bike Lockers at Nine Stations

This article supported by Los Angeles Bicycle Attorney as part of a general sponsorship package. All opinions in the article are that of the author, and do not necessarily reflect those of LABA. Click on the ad for more information.

This morning Metro launched its new on-demand electronic bike locker system. Smart lockers, operated by BikeLink, are currently available at nine stations (below), with additional stations being rolled out.

Metro's parking chief Deputy Executive Officer Frank Ching told Streetsblog that the newly installed smart lockers are already being used around a hundred times a day.

This morning's Metro bike locker launch at Wilshire/Western Station

For many years, Metro station bike parking has been problematic. Basic inverted-U bike racks are not secure. Relatively secure enclosed lockers are available at many stations, but to use them cyclists have had to apply and pay well in advance, sometimes facing long wait lists. Just five stations have secure high-capacity Bike Hubs.

In 2018, Metro boardmember Mike Bonin authored a motion directing the agency to figure out how to improve station bike parking. A 2019 assessment gradually led to 2022 approval of the current revamp.

BikeLink lockers are already in use in many locations, including the Bay Area, Seattle, Portland, San Diego, and even UCLA. Today BikeLink representative Jake Massler demonstrated how the system works. He stressed how smart on-demand lockers have been shown to serve five times the number of cyclists that non-shared systems do.

The system is easy and quick to use. Cyclists can easily download the BikeLink app, register (adding a payment method), and access a locker within a couple minutes. Folks without smart phones or credit cards can use a pre-paid debit card. (Future TAP card integration is planned.)

A yellow circle tells when the locker is empty and available (though the status is also clear in the BikeLink app)

Find instructions at Metro's The Source or the BikeLink website.

Security Features

BikeLink lockers have a small closed circuit camera inside that is monitored to ensure lockers are used properly.

Closed circuit camera inside bike locker

Each locker includes a substantial chain that cyclists can lock to (though locking inside is not necessary, as the main security is from the metal locker door).

BikeLink's Jake Massler shows the optional internal chain cyclists can lock to

Close-up of the bike locker chain

Bike Locker Cost

Bike locker use is cheap - just 75 cents flat rate for 12 hours - but, after that, a hourly rate gradually increases in order to encourage turnover.

Metro bike locker rental rates - via The Source

Most bike lockers are a standard size, which can generally accommodate two regular-sized bikes. A few lockers at each station are larger size, which costs slightly more (one dollar for 12 hours), but reportedly fits many cargo bikes, trailers, etc.

Bike Locker Locations

For a current map, see the BikeLink website map.

Metro smart bike lockers at Universal City B Line Station

BikeLink lockers are available at the following Metro stations:

Metro A Line (Blue and former Gold)

Highland Park: 20 lockers

Monrovia: 9 lockers

Wardlow: 15 locker

Coming soon: APU/Citrus, Arcadia, Florence, Memorial Park

Metro B Line (Red)

Universal City: 32 lockers

Coming soon: Vermont/Santa Monica, Westlake/MacArthur, Wilshire/Vermont

Metro C Line (Green)

Redondo Beach: 7 lockers

Coming soon: Crenshaw, El Segundo, Lakewood, Norwalk

Metro D Line (Purple)

Wilshire/Western: 19 lockers (13 at street level and 6 on mezzanine level)

Metro E Line (Expo and former Eastside Gold)

Culver City (E Line): 8 lockers

Coming soon: 17th St/SMC, Atlantic, Expo/Bundy, La Cienega/Jefferson, Mariachi Plaza, Soto

Metro G Line (Orange)

Canoga (G Line): 16 lockers

Coming soon: Reseda, Sherman Way

Metro J Line (Silver)