Metro Debuts New Smart Bike Lockers at Nine Stations

This morning Metro launched its new on-demand electronic bike locker system. Smart lockers, operated by BikeLink, are currently available at nine stations (below), with additional stations being rolled out.
Metro's parking chief Deputy Executive Officer Frank Ching told Streetsblog that the newly installed smart lockers are already being used around a hundred times a day.
For many years, Metro station bike parking has been problematic. Basic inverted-U bike racks are not secure. Relatively secure enclosed lockers are available at many stations, but to use them cyclists have had to apply and pay well in advance, sometimes facing long wait lists. Just five stations have secure high-capacity Bike Hubs.
BikeLink lockers are already in use in many locations, including the Bay Area, Seattle, Portland, San Diego, and even UCLA. Today BikeLink representative Jake Massler demonstrated how the system works. He stressed how smart on-demand lockers have been shown to serve five times the number of cyclists that non-shared systems do.
The system is easy and quick to use. Cyclists can easily download the BikeLink app, register (adding a payment method), and access a locker within a couple minutes. Folks without smart phones or credit cards can use a pre-paid debit card. (Future TAP card integration is planned.)
BikeLink lockers have a small closed circuit camera inside that is monitored to ensure lockers are used properly.
Each locker includes a substantial chain that cyclists can lock to (though locking inside is not necessary, as the main security is from the metal locker door).
Bike Locker Cost
Bike locker use is cheap - just 75 cents flat rate for 12 hours - but, after that, a hourly rate gradually increases in order to encourage turnover.
Most bike lockers are a standard size, which can generally accommodate two regular-sized bikes. A few lockers at each station are larger size, which costs slightly more (one dollar for 12 hours), but reportedly fits many cargo bikes, trailers, etc.