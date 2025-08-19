Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
West Hollywood

West Hollywood Plans to Tame Deadly Fountain Avenue

Meeting tonight - 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 19 - at the Plummer Park Community Center at 7377 Santa Monica Blvd.

2:30 PM PDT on August 19, 2025

Fountain Avenue Streetscape Project rendering via City of West Hollywood

Drivers keep killing people on Fountain Avenue, so the city of West Hollywood is making plans to do something about it.

Learn more and give your feedback at a meeting tonight at 6 p.m. at Plummer Park Community Center at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard - details on flier. Additional upcoming Fountain Avenue meetings listed at the bottom of this post.

It's hard to keep track of the pedestrians, cyclists and motorists injured and killed on Fountain Avenue, both in West Hollywood and Los Angeles. Last month a hit-and-run driver killed cyclist Blake Ackerman.

Responding to the WeHo City Council approving Fountain bike lanes back in late 2022, some anti-bike residents made bike lanes a part of their 2024 campaign against pro-bike incumbent Councilmember John Erickson and his ally Danny Hang. Erickson and Hang won the election.

Now West Hollywood is moving forward with ambitious pro-bike pro-walk Fountain improvements to be installed in two phases.

Phase 1 plans add protected bike lanes (curb-protected and parking-protected) and crosswalk improvements. To improve safety and free up space, the city plans to reduce overall travel lanes from four to two, and to remove on-street parking on the north side of Fountain. Remaining on-street parking, formerly restricted during peak traffic hours, will become all day parking.

Final more permanent Phase 2 plans will be informed by Phase 1 results.

Find detailed Fountain Avenue preliminary designs at WeHo City project website

WeHo has posted detailed preliminary designs online. For lots of plans, history, presentations, timelines, and more, see the city's Fountain Avenue project website.

Below are upcoming meetings deciding the future of Fountain Avenue:

  • Tuesday 8/19 - Fountain Avenue Streetscape Project community meeting from 6-8 p.m. at the Plummer Park Community Center (Rooms 5 & 6) at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard. Details at flier or city meeting page.
  • Wednesday, 8/20 - Fountain Avenue Streetscape Project at the West Hollywood Transportation and Mobility Commission at 6:30 p.m. at the West Hollywood Council Chambers, Public Meeting Room 625 N. San Vicente Boulevard. Details at meeting agenda, item 10A.
  • Tuesday 8/26 - Fountain Avenue Streetscape Project at the West Hollywood Public Facilities, Recreation, & Infrastructure Commission starting at 6:30 p.m. at the City Hall Community Meeting Room, 8300 Santa Monica Boulevard. Details at City Calendar. Agenda is coming soon.

Fountain Avenue comments can also be submitted via email to Project Planner Chris Corrao ccorrao [at] weho.gov

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

SGV

Pasadena’s Allen Station will be Bolstered by Nearby Ped Upgrades

Temporary sidewalk extensions are giving way to permanent sidewalk widening. Construction is expected to be finished in early 2026.

August 19, 2025
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

August 19, 2025
Today's stories are presented by
Open Streets

CicLAvia Culver City Venice – Open Thread

L.A. City and Culver City joined forces to open miles of westside streets to people on foot, bike, skates, scooter, wheelchair and more. The event route extended 6.75 miles from Venice Beach to downtown Culver City.

August 18, 2025
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

August 18, 2025
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

August 15, 2025
bike lanes

Eyes on the Street: New Armadillo-Type Bike Lane Delineators on Adams

LADOT recently installed hard-plastic delineators on Adams Boulevard and on Spring Street. They're already reducing some dangerous driving behavior.

August 14, 2025
See all posts