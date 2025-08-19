West Hollywood Plans to Tame Deadly Fountain Avenue

Drivers keep killing people on Fountain Avenue, so the city of West Hollywood is making plans to do something about it.

Learn more and give your feedback at a meeting tonight at 6 p.m. at Plummer Park Community Center at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard - details on flier. Additional upcoming Fountain Avenue meetings listed at the bottom of this post.

It's hard to keep track of the pedestrians, cyclists and motorists injured and killed on Fountain Avenue, both in West Hollywood and Los Angeles. Last month a hit-and-run driver killed cyclist Blake Ackerman.

Responding to the WeHo City Council approving Fountain bike lanes back in late 2022, some anti-bike residents made bike lanes a part of their 2024 campaign against pro-bike incumbent Councilmember John Erickson and his ally Danny Hang. Erickson and Hang won the election.

Now West Hollywood is moving forward with ambitious pro-bike pro-walk Fountain improvements to be installed in two phases.

Phase 1 plans add protected bike lanes (curb-protected and parking-protected) and crosswalk improvements. To improve safety and free up space, the city plans to reduce overall travel lanes from four to two, and to remove on-street parking on the north side of Fountain. Remaining on-street parking, formerly restricted during peak traffic hours, will become all day parking.

Final more permanent Phase 2 plans will be informed by Phase 1 results.

WeHo has posted detailed preliminary designs online. For lots of plans, history, presentations, timelines, and more, see the city's Fountain Avenue project website.

Below are upcoming meetings deciding the future of Fountain Avenue:

Tuesday 8/19 - Fountain Avenue Streetscape Project community meeting from 6-8 p.m. at the Plummer Park Community Center (Rooms 5 & 6) at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard. Details at - Fountain Avenue Streetscape Project community meetingfrom 6-8 p.m. at the Plummer Park Community Center (Rooms 5 & 6) at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard. Details at flier or city meeting page

Wednesday, 8/20 - Fountain Avenue Streetscape Project at the West Hollywood Transportation and Mobility Commission at 6:30 p.m. at the West Hollywood Council Chambers, Public Meeting Room 625 N. San Vicente Boulevard. Details at - Fountain Avenue Streetscape Project at the West Hollywood Transportation and Mobility Commission at 6:30 p.m. at the West Hollywood Council Chambers, Public Meeting Room 625 N. San Vicente Boulevard. Details at meeting agenda , item 10A.

Tuesday 8/26 - Fountain Avenue Streetscape Project at the West Hollywood Public Facilities, Recreation, & Infrastructure Commission starting at 6:30 p.m. at the City Hall Community Meeting Room, 8300 Santa Monica Boulevard. Details at - Fountain Avenue Streetscape Project at the West Hollywood Public Facilities, Recreation, & Infrastructure Commission starting at 6:30 p.m. at the City Hall Community Meeting Room, 8300 Santa Monica Boulevard. Details at City Calendar Agenda is coming soon.

Fountain Avenue comments can also be submitted via email to Project Planner Chris Corrao ccorrao [at] weho.gov