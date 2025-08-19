Skip to Content
SGV

Pasadena’s Allen Station will be Bolstered by Nearby Ped Upgrades

Temporary sidewalk extensions are giving way to permanent sidewalk widening. Construction is expected to be finished in early 2026.

10:48 AM PDT on August 19, 2025

A man waits for the crosswalk at Allen Ave and Walnut St in Pasadena. Credit: Chris Greenspon/SBLA

After a year-plus trial run of quick-build pedestrian and cycling infrastructure on Allen Avenue, the city of Pasadena is moving ahead with some permanent safety upgrades designed to connect riders to the Metro A Line station. The station is located in the middle of the 210 Freeway at Allen.

Map of Pasadena's Allen Avenue Pedestrian Enhancements. The entrance to Allen A Line Station is under the 210 Freeway, just to the right of the area mapped - immediately right/north of Corson Street.

Between Walnut Street and Corson Street, the city is widening Allen sidewalks widened, adding several bulbouts to shorten crossings, and installing pedestrian flashing beacons (at Locust Street), new lighting and more trees. Four parking spaces will actually be gained (6 added, 2 lost).

Construction is just getting underway and expected to last until February 2026. Funding for the project comes from the state’s Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities grant program. 

Nearby on Craig Avenue, a quick-build 0.8 mile bicycle boulevard is in the works from Colorado Boulevard to Lambert Drive, just shy of Orange Grove Boulevard where a new traffic signal and pedestrian crossing is planned. These projects are also funded by AHSC grants.

