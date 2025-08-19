Tuesday’s Headlines

- ICE Terror Continues (L.A. Taco)
- Protestors Denounce ICE Shooting (KCAL, KTLA)
- ICE Abducts Santa Clarita Cyclist (NerdStash)
- ICE Targets LB Car Washes (LB Post)
- Immigration Courts Are Hunting Grounds For ICE (Public Press)
- ICE Protestors Face Criminal Charges (Public Press)
- WeHo Hosts Fountain Avenue Safety Input Meeting Tonight (Biking in L.A., WeHo Times)
- Measure HLA City-Level Appeals Process Opens (LAist, Biking in L.A.)
- Several Appeals Filed [including by SBLA editor in non-work capacity] (Bikas)
- More On WeHo Reducing Speed Limits (NBC4)
- Metro Taller Fare Gate Installation Is Really Dumb (Reddit)
- L.A. Podcast Talks ICE, Sidewalks, Sepulveda Transit
- LAT Ranks L.A. Freeways
- LAT Complains That Dodgers Stadium Gondola Decisions Take Too Long
- Carnage: Driver Hospitalized After Crashing Into San Pedro Utility Pole (KTLA)
- DUI Driver Crashes Into Railing Above 101 In Downtown (KTLA)
- Lawsuits Assert That Tesla Self-Driving Doesn't Meet Claims (LAT)
- SoCal Heat Wave Alert (KABC, KCAL, KHTS)
