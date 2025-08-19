Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

10:28 AM PDT on August 19, 2025

New taller Metro fare gates (right) and same easy-to-reach-over-and-unlatch low exit gate (left). Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • ICE Terror Continues (L.A. Taco)
  • WeHo Hosts Fountain Avenue Safety Input Meeting Tonight (Biking in L.A., WeHo Times)
  • Measure HLA City-Level Appeals Process Opens (LAist, Biking in L.A.)
    • Several Appeals Filed [including by SBLA editor in non-work capacity] (Bikas)
  • More On WeHo Reducing Speed Limits (NBC4)
  • Metro Taller Fare Gate Installation Is Really Dumb (Reddit)
  • L.A. Podcast Talks ICE, Sidewalks, Sepulveda Transit
  • LAT Ranks L.A. Freeways
  • LAT Complains That Dodgers Stadium Gondola Decisions Take Too Long
  • Carnage: Driver Hospitalized After Crashing Into San Pedro Utility Pole (KTLA)
    • DUI Driver Crashes Into Railing Above 101 In Downtown (KTLA)
  • Lawsuits Assert That Tesla Self-Driving Doesn't Meet Claims (LAT)
  • SoCal Heat Wave Alert (KABC, KCAL, KHTS)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

SGV

Pasadena’s Allen Station will be Bolstered by Nearby Ped Upgrades

Temporary sidewalk extensions are giving way to permanent sidewalk widening. Construction is expected to be finished in early 2026.

August 19, 2025
Open Streets

CicLAvia Culver City Venice – Open Thread

L.A. City and Culver City joined forces to open miles of westside streets to people on foot, bike, skates, scooter, wheelchair and more. The event route extended 6.75 miles from Venice Beach to downtown Culver City.

August 18, 2025
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

August 15, 2025
bike lanes

Eyes on the Street: New Armadillo-Type Bike Lane Delineators on Adams

LADOT recently installed hard-plastic delineators on Adams Boulevard and on Spring Street. They're already reducing some dangerous driving behavior.

August 14, 2025
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

August 14, 2025
See all posts