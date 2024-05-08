Eyes on the Street: Recent Centinela Bike Lanes in Culver City

Culver City recently installed new bike lanes on Centinela Avenue. The project includes a short stretch of protected bikeway, some green pavement, and a bicycle traffic signal.
The project added about a half mile of new bike lanes - from near Bristol Parkway to the boundary with L.A. City (near Mesmer Avenue). The new section extended Culver City's existing Centinela bike lanes that used to end east of the 405.
The lanes were striped 4-6 months ago.
The bike signal, uncommon in Southern California, was added soon after. The signal gives cyclists their own phase at the busy intersection of Centinela and Sepulveda Boulevard (where drivers have two right turn only lanes).
The new Centinela lanes are a welcome safety upgrade for a stretch that long lacked any type of bikeway, but the area remains not all that bike-friendly; it is still wide streets, choked with lots of car traffic spilling onto and off the adjacent 13-lane-wide 405 Freeway and the nearby six-lane 91 Freeway.
(The city of L.A. Mobility Plan approved several future bikeways that would connect to Culver's Centinela lanes: new protected bike lanes to the west on Centinela, upgrades to existing unprotected lanes southward on Sepulveda, and a neighborhood connection on Arizona Avenue. These will be gradually installed under new Measure HLA requirements.)
Credit to Streets for All's Michael Schneider for bringing this bikeway to SBLA attention via this tweet.
