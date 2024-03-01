Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

9:11 AM PST on March 1, 2024

The 710 Freeway. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Metro Claims 710 Freeway Plan with 4 Miles of New Freeway Lanes is "Not Expanding the Freeway By Any Means Whatsoever" (The Source)
  • L.A. Podcast Talks Gondola, Elections
  • Santa Monica Will Improve Bike and Vision Zero Plans (SMDP)
  • Santa Monica Big Blue Bus Deploying Private Security (SM Mirror)
  • LAPD Crashes Car Into Metro Bus In Chatsworth (KCAL)
  • Carnage: LB Hit-and-Run Driver Injures Parent and Child (KTLA, KABC)
  • New LB Street Vending Rules Take Effect (LB Post)
  • Positive LAT Profile Of L.A.-Vegas High-Speed Rail Plans

bike lanes

Friday Bikeways Update: Beach Bike Path Damage, 7th Street, and More

Updates on: beach bike path in Pacific Palisades, Michigan Greenway in Santa Monica, Parthenia Place in North Hills, 7th Street Streetscape in DTLA, and Imperial Highway near LAX

March 1, 2024
Measure HLA - Healthy Streets

Measure HLA Fact Check: Sidewalk Costs

The city says $200 million worth of annual ADA work is "included in the cost" of Measure HLA, but the city is already on the hook for that ADA work anyway, so none of it should be included as HLA costs

March 1, 2024
Metro

Supervisor Hahn Calls for No Residential Demolitions in Metro’s 710 Freeway Corridor Project

"[For 710 Freeway expansion] Metro needs to commit itself to zero residential property takes. [Metro] should have as one its top priorities ensuring that our projects do not result in kicking people out of their homes."

February 29, 2024
