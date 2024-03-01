Today's Headlines
Friday’s Headlines
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog Los Angeles
See all posts
Friday Bikeways Update: Beach Bike Path Damage, 7th Street, and More
Updates on: beach bike path in Pacific Palisades, Michigan Greenway in Santa Monica, Parthenia Place in North Hills, 7th Street Streetscape in DTLA, and Imperial Highway near LAX
Measure HLA Fact Check: Sidewalk Costs
The city says $200 million worth of annual ADA work is "included in the cost" of Measure HLA, but the city is already on the hook for that ADA work anyway, so none of it should be included as HLA costs
Supervisor Hahn Calls for No Residential Demolitions in Metro’s 710 Freeway Corridor Project
"[For 710 Freeway expansion] Metro needs to commit itself to zero residential property takes. [Metro] should have as one its top priorities ensuring that our projects do not result in kicking people out of their homes."