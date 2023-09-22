Metro September 2023 Board Committee Round-Up: C Line, 91 Freeway Widening, and More

Below are a few of the high and lowlights of this week's Metro board committee meetings. Further actions on these items will take place at next Thursday's full board meeting.

Metro Transit Ridership is Up

Metro September 2023 slide showing ridership trends, with August 2023 average weekday ridership at 889,573. Graph via Metro presentation.

As of August, Metro ridership is at a four-year high, with nearly 900,000 weekday daily boardings. Metro bus ridership has recovered to 80.1 percent of pre-COVID levels. Rail is at 59.5 percent; overall transit is 75.6 percent (see SBLA spreadsheet).

Bus cancellations are trending downward - which is great! Weekday bus run cancelations in August were 0.5 to 1.1 percent, equivalent to the ~1 percent pre-pandemic level.

Credit the positive numbers to Metro's operator raise, bus service restoration, and the new Regional Connector. Streetsblog doesn't want to jinx it, but the upward trend should continue, with Metro restoring rail service - heavy rail (B,D Lines) this month and light rail (A,E Lines) in December.

South Bay Metro C Line Contentious

There is a showdown brewing over Metro's planned ~4-mile extension of the C (Green) Line in the South Bay. But, at least at this week's committee meetings, project support and opposition felt roughly balanced during public comment.

Watch Nick Andert's excellent eight-minute explainer video for a thorough background.

Metro slide showing South Bay C (former Green) Line extension alternatives - via presentation

Basically, Metro owns a rail right-of-way there where many neighbors already don't like the infrequent freight trains. Some of them loudly oppose Metro trains, which they assert will bring homelessness and crime. Some just oppose the train outright while others say they want it moved over to a more expensive, less feasible alternative alignment.

Metro polling shows fairly broad support for the project. Opponents don't believe Metro's poll.

The line would connect residents of South Bay cities - Torrance, Lawndale, Redondo Beach - to LAX, job centers, and more.

There's no decision this month, but opponents are rallying to get their people to speak up at next week's board meeting, even chartering buses (ah, the irony). There will be a preferred alignment decision coming to the Metro board in a couple of months.

Updates in brief: