Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

9:00 AM PDT on September 18, 2023

California High-Speed Rail interior concept

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Move Your Way open streets in San Fernando, South Bay C Line, LADOT finalizes recommendations for unarmed traffic response, a Leimert Park book launch, Arroyo Seco, Ballona Creek, Metro K Line extension, and more.

September 18, 2023
Open Streets

North Hollywood CicLAvia CicLAmini – Open Thread

Thousands of Angelenos crowded North Hollywood streets and businesses. Participants explored on skates, wheelchairs, feet, and bikes.

September 18, 2023
Streetsblog LA is supported by Foothill Transit

Foothill Transit Summer Sale - 50% Off, 100% Go

Save now
Summer Sale - 50% Off, 100% Go. Streetsblog LA is supported by Foothill Transit.
Metro

Eyes on the Street: Metro Installed New Bollard Protection on First Street Bike Lane

A couple of blocks of new plastic bollards might not look like much, but it just might mean that Metro and LADOT are planning to make good on missing bike/walk connections to Metro's new subway stations

September 15, 2023
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

September 15, 2023
See all posts