Monday’s Headlines

This Week In Livable Streets
Move Your Way open streets in San Fernando, South Bay C Line, LADOT finalizes recommendations for unarmed traffic response, a Leimert Park book launch, Arroyo Seco, Ballona Creek, Metro K Line extension, and more.
North Hollywood CicLAvia CicLAmini – Open Thread
Thousands of Angelenos crowded North Hollywood streets and businesses. Participants explored on skates, wheelchairs, feet, and bikes.
Eyes on the Street: Metro Installed New Bollard Protection on First Street Bike Lane
A couple of blocks of new plastic bollards might not look like much, but it just might mean that Metro and LADOT are planning to make good on missing bike/walk connections to Metro's new subway stations