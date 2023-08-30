Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

8:57 AM PDT on August 30, 2023

2021 Map of Metro West Santa Ana Branch alternatives

  • City Council Approves First $150M Batch Of Measure ULA Spending (LAT, Daily News)
  • Why Metro Is Renaming West Santa Ana Branch Project (KTLA)
  • More on Laura Rubio-Cornejo Pick For LADOT (Pasadena Now, Biking in L.A.)
  • An Optimistic Looks At Transportation In L.A. In 2043 (LAT)
  • Councilmember Park Wants Harsher Anti-Homeless Restrictions On RVs (KTLA)
  • Carnage: New Details in Uber Crash That Killed Three People (KTLA)
    • Driver Injured Crashing Into Pole Near Inglewood (2UrbanGirls)
  • 468-Unit Mixed-Use TOC Construction Underway Near Heritage Square Station (Urbanize)
  • Study: Dementia Linked To Air Pollution (LAT)
  • Long Beach Breaks Heat Records (LB Post)
  • Climate Crisis Means Longer Hotter Days Impacting Human Health (LAist)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Laura Rubio-Cornejo

Mayor Bass Picks Laura Rubio-Cornejo for Transportation Department General Manager

Rubio-Cornejo currently heads Pasadena's Transportation Department, and led Metro Countywide Planning prior to that.

August 29, 2023
Podcast

SGV Connect 116: Strategic Parking Plan and Safe Parking in Pasadena

This week's focus is parking in Pasadena - including interviews on safe parking for folks residing in cars, and Pasadena's proposed citywide parking plan - featuring parking expert Don Shoup

August 29, 2023
The Week In...

The Week In Livable Streets

C (Green Line) Line partial closure, 5 Freeway widening, Metro active transportation plan, and more

August 28, 2023
