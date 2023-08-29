Mayor Bass Picks Laura Rubio-Cornejo for Transportation Department General Manager

Today, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced her selection to run the city's Transportation Department (LADOT): Laura Rubio-Cornejo. Rubio-Cornejo still needs to be confirmed by the city council.

Many Streetsblog readers may be familiar with Rubio-Cornejo, who currently heads Pasadena's Transportation Department, and led Metro Countywide Planning prior to that. In Pasadena, Rubio-Cornejo oversaw Caltrans relinquishment of the canceled former 710 Freeway corridor, currently being planned to be restored into the fabric of the city. At Metro, Rubio-Cornejo oversaw rail transit planning, bike-share, joint development, and more.

In a press statement, Mayor Bass noted:

Laura Rubio-Cornejo is a proven implementer with a record of delivering projects on time and on budget. She is well positioned to focus the department on executing critical traffic safety improvements and delivering a high-level of customer service to Angelenos. She is a leader who fights for equity and will guide the department’s efforts to implement real solutions that support historically disinvested neighborhoods who are disproportionately impacted by traffic violence. I am confident that Laura will guide the department’s work to deliver for communities by making streets safer while helping us prepare for major upcoming events that will draw visitors from around the world.

I want to thank Interim General Manager Connie Llanos, who for the past 14 months has provided steady and thorough leadership for this department. Her service to the people of this City has bettered Los Angeles for millions of Angelenos every day.

Rubio-Cornejo stated:

I look forward to working closely with staff, across departments and in close collaboration with the community to deliver multi-modal transportation solutions and initiatives to make Los Angeles neighborhoods safer, more accessible and more livable.

Listen to earlier SBLA interviews with Rubio-Cornejo on post-710 Freeway projects/plans (2022) and Pasadena parking (2020).