Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
SGV

SGV Connect 137: Olympic Cricket at the Pomona Fairplex

For the first time ever, the city of Pomona will host an Olympic event: cricket! Get the story from Pomona Mayor Tim Sandoval and Abhimanyu Rajp, Director of Los Angeles Cricket.

3:35 PM PDT on June 26, 2025

Episode 137 of the SGVConnect Podcast is part two of our Olympics preview and focuses on the upcoming Olympic cricket tournament coming to the Pomona Fairplex.

In the first interview, Streetsblog Editor Joe Linton interviews Pomona Mayor Tim Sandoval. The far-reaching interview covers other topics, including Pomona’s response to current paramilitary ICE raids and the arrival of the A (former Gold) Line, but returns to a friendly discussion of the 2028 Olympics. Included is a challenge for the Streetsblog. You can read a full transcript of the interview here.

In the second interview, Chris Greenspon talks with Abhimanyu Rajp, Director of Los Angeles Cricket (Instagram) and co-owner of the minor league team the Los Angeles Lashings. Rajip shares his enthusiasm for cricket, talks about what it means for the local cricket community to have it return to the Olympics in Pomona, and explains the rules of the variation of cricket that will be played here.

If you’re a visual learner, you can get another explanation of the rules in the video below. A transcript of the interview with Rajp can be found here. The audio of the podcast can be found below the video.

Streetsblog’s San Gabriel Valley coverage is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the A Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.

Chris Greenspon

Chris Greenspon is the San Gabriel Valley Reporter for Streetsblog L.A. and co-host for SGV Connect.

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Metro

Metro Responds to Issues Resulting from ICE Raids and Protests

The Metro board received an update on recent Metro service disruptions precipitated by ICE raids. The board approved a Janice Hahn motion intended to minimize service disruption.

June 26, 2025
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

June 26, 2025
Today's stories are presented by
L.A. River Bike Path

Eyes on the Street: New L.A. River Access Path

At Griffith Park Recreation Center a nearly complete new ~750-foot river access path connects to two existing footbridges, improving access to the L.A. River and its bike/walk path

June 25, 2025
The Week In...

Wednesday’s Headlines

June 25, 2025
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

June 24, 2025
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

June 23, 2025
See all posts