SGV Connect 137: Olympic Cricket at the Pomona Fairplex

Episode 137 of the SGVConnect Podcast is part two of our Olympics preview and focuses on the upcoming Olympic cricket tournament coming to the Pomona Fairplex.

In the first interview, Streetsblog Editor Joe Linton interviews Pomona Mayor Tim Sandoval. The far-reaching interview covers other topics, including Pomona’s response to current paramilitary ICE raids and the arrival of the A (former Gold) Line, but returns to a friendly discussion of the 2028 Olympics. Included is a challenge for the Streetsblog. You can read a full transcript of the interview here.

In the second interview, Chris Greenspon talks with Abhimanyu Rajp, Director of Los Angeles Cricket (Instagram) and co-owner of the minor league team the Los Angeles Lashings. Rajip shares his enthusiasm for cricket, talks about what it means for the local cricket community to have it return to the Olympics in Pomona, and explains the rules of the variation of cricket that will be played here.

If you’re a visual learner, you can get another explanation of the rules in the video below. A transcript of the interview with Rajp can be found here. The audio of the podcast can be found below the video.

