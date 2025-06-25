Wednesday’s Headlines

- ICE Raids and Resistance:
- L.A. Taco Daily Memo Recap
- "70 Hours Of Hell" Account of Bell Detainee (Public Press)
- What Happens To ICE Detainees In Immigration Court (Capital & Main)
- Protestors Criticize LAPD-ICE Cooperation (KTLA, KABC)
- L.A. Council Approves LAPD Overtime Pay (Spectrum1)
- ICE Raid and Confrontations In DTLA (LAist, NBC4, KTLA)
- L.A. Flower District Upended (LAist)
- Culver City ICE Raids Detain Ice Cream Vendor (CC Crossroads)
- Most People Taken By ICE Have No Criminal Record (LAT)
- Filming Law Enforcement Has Become Risky (Public Press)
- Californian Residents Afraid of ICE (LAT)
- How Eastsiders Are Adapting Amid ICE Raids (BH Beat)
- More On Active Streets Mission At Twilight (Around Alhambra, SP Review)
- SFA Alert: Tell CA Not To Fund Metro 71 Freeway Widening (Biking in L.A.)
- LB Expands Free Microtransit Shuttle Service (Watchdog, LB Post)
- Neighbors Criticize Proposed 3-Story La Cañada Apartments (LCF Outlook)
- La Cañada Expects To Pay $5-10M In Settling Housing Lawsuit (LCF Outlook)
- 101 Freeway Wildlife Crossing Continuing Progress (LAT)
