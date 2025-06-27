Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

9:43 AM PDT on June 27, 2025

Trash can fire at Little Tokyo Station – via Metro presentation

  • ICE Raids and Resistance
  • Sepulveda Heavy Rail Is the Environment-Friendly Alternative (Legal Planet)
  • 81-Apartment 30-Parking Supportive Housing Nearly Complete In Echo Park (Urbanize)
  • L.A. Laws Penalize Unhouse Folks Living In Cars (Public Press)
  • Carnage: South L.A. Deadly Hit-and-Run Driver Flees On Foot (KTLA)
  • Modest Gas Tax Inflation Rise Takes Effect July 1 (LAist)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Metro

Metro Responds to Issues Resulting from ICE Raids and Protests

The Metro board received an update on recent Metro service disruptions precipitated by ICE raids. The board approved a Janice Hahn motion intended to minimize service disruption.

June 26, 2025
SGV

SGV Connect 137: Olympic Cricket at the Pomona Fairplex

For the first time ever, the city of Pomona will host an Olympic event: cricket! Get the story from Pomona Mayor Tim Sandoval and Abhimanyu Rajp, Director of Los Angeles Cricket.

June 26, 2025
L.A. River Bike Path

Eyes on the Street: New L.A. River Access Path

At Griffith Park Recreation Center a nearly complete new ~750-foot river access path connects to two existing footbridges, improving access to the L.A. River and its bike/walk path

June 25, 2025
The Week In...

Wednesday’s Headlines

June 25, 2025
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

June 24, 2025
See all posts