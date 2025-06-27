Friday’s Headlines

- ICE Raids and Resistance
- L.A. Taco Daily Memo Recap
- Black Leaders To ICE: This Is Our Fight Too (Sentinel, LAist)
- ICE Violently Attack Person In DTLA (LAT)
- Artesia's Little India Quiet Due To ICE (KABC)
- No Accountability For ICE Agent Actions (LAist)
- L.A. City To Sue ICE Over Due Process Violations (Beverly Press)
- More On Metro Response to Protests/Raids (LAist)
- How To Not Spread Misinformation (Public Press)
- Sepulveda Heavy Rail Is the Environment-Friendly Alternative (Legal Planet)
- 81-Apartment 30-Parking Supportive Housing Nearly Complete In Echo Park (Urbanize)
- L.A. Laws Penalize Unhouse Folks Living In Cars (Public Press)
- Carnage: South L.A. Deadly Hit-and-Run Driver Flees On Foot (KTLA)
- Modest Gas Tax Inflation Rise Takes Effect July 1 (LAist)
