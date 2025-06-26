Metro Responds to Issues Resulting from ICE Raids and Protests

At today's Metro board meeting, staff presented on how recent ICE raids and demonstrations have impacted Metro. The staff report shed some light on what has taken place in recent weeks, but the assessment focused more on impacts to Metro's assets - buses, trains, stations - than on impacts to Metro riders, many of whom are part of the immigrant communities targeted by ICE.

Below are selections from the Metro presentation (which will be posted at the agenda item page, but which wasn't working at press time).

Metro's Union Station is located very near the Metropolitan Detention Center where ICE detainees were held, and which became a main location for protests. The Metro A Line tracks are located directly across the street from the detention center; trains go from elevated to underground there, near the Little Tokyo Station.

Metro video (lower right) shows "trespassers breached the A Line tracks... [in] the Regional Connector tunnel"

Metro staff showed surveillance video footage of people running along and across the underground A Line tracks in Little Tokyo. Metro reported that this resulted in "substantial vandalism."

At times, large protests surrounded and immobilized Metro buses

Metro presentation photo of trashcan fire at Little Tokyo station

Responding to anti-ICE protests, vandalism, trespassing, and the curfew, Metro temporarily closed several downtown rail stations, several stretches of downtown train service (turning trains around instead of proceeding through DTLA), and the El Monte Busway

Metro staff noted that the agency continued to operate bus service in central L.A., re-routing buses to avoid road closures and protests

Metro compared 2025 anti-ICE protest impacts to the impacts of the2020 George Floyd demonstrations. While some Metro stations/vehicles were damaged this year, the 2025 impacts were less than those in 2020.

Though in some cases Metro riders were stranded or delayed, Metro staff generally characterized the agency's recent responses as measured and necessary to protect Metro workers and Metro assets - vehicles, tracks, stations.

Metro reported that there have been no verified instances where ICE agents boarded Metro buses or trains. The only confirmed instance of ICE presence at a Metro site was on June 12, when ICE agents were at the El Monte bus station.

ICE agents have abducted people at Southern California bus stops, including in Pasadena. These stops are essential components of the Metro system, but technically they are the responsibility of the underlying cities. Metro notes that there have been various posts warning of ICE agents on buses and at Metro stations, but these were largely misinformation. Metro reported only one verifiable instance of ICE agents on Metro property - at the El Monte bus station.

Metro reports that its protocol regarding ICE raids is consistent with other law enforcement activity on the system: Employees are directed to contact relevant operations centers.

Metro has communicated its ICE protocol to staff - in writing and at meetings

Metro reported on the agency's protocol for ICE activity on transit or at stations, which is the same for other law enforcement activity.

In response to recent raids, protests, and disruptions, Supervisor Janice Hahn authored a motion to better "Ensur[e] Safe and Reliable Metro Service for All Riders."

The motion includes several components:

directs Metro to surge the deployment of Transit Ambassadors, and other "safety personnel," to support riders during the current demonstrations and disruptions

directs Metro to develop clearer procedures for station closures and service interruptions, and how they are communicated to the riding public

directs Metro to develop a protocol to manage crowds at Metro stations during periods of heightened activity, including demonstrations - prioritizing the safety of riders and employees while maintaining transit service and minimizing disruptions

directs Metro staff to report back on ridership impacts during recent heightened ICE activity (The L.A. Times recently reported a 10-15 percent drop in Metro ridership due to ICE raids.)

The Hahn motion was unanimously approved by the Metro board.

Today, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy also weighed in on the recent "riots" and transit service impacts that his administration precipitated. Duffy sent letters to L.A. Mayor Karen Bass and to Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins demanding various accountings of recent disruptions.