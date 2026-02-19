Thursday’s Headlines

- Metro Construction Committee: Looks Like D Line Opening Could Be Maybe April (Bluesky: @lintonjoe @nickandert)
- More On Speed Cameras Coming to L.A. (Boyle Hts Beat)
- How Much Housing Is L.A. Building? (LAist)
- Repaired Beach Bike Path Bridge Re-Opens (SM Next)
- Little Tokyo 248-Unit Affordable Mixed Use Nearly Complete (Urbanize)
- Family Of Riverside Man Killed By Transit Bus Seeks $28M (KTLA)
- L.A. Reporter On Charter Reform Commission Trying to Finish Work
- SM Big Blue Bus Ridership Continues To Rise (SM Next)
- L.A. City Planning Dept. Issues SB79 Report
- South Pas Seeks Input On Huntington & Freemont Project (Colorado Blvd)
- L.A. To Repair/Harden Lighting On 6th Street Bridge (Eastsider)
- Montclair Embraces Some Transit-Oriented Density (Daily Bulletin)
- Pico Rivera Announces Series Of Community Bike Rides
- Carnage: Newhall Driver Killed Crashing Into Truck On 14 Freeway (KTLA)
- LAPD Seeks Van Nuys Hit-and-Run Driver Who Injured Ped (NBC4)
- Burbank Driver Crashes Into Pole, Hospitalizing Two People (Leader)
- Ghost Bikes Remember Slain Cyclists In PDR & LB (Biking in L.A.)
- Driver Sentenced 10 Years In Woodland Hills DUI Crash (Daily News)
- Irvine Plans Mobility Hub At Train Station (Voice of OC)
- More Rain Forecast (KCAL, LAT)
