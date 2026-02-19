Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Metro D Line, speed cameras, housing, beach path, Little Tokyo, Big Blue Bus, SB79, South Pasadena, 6th St. Bridge, Pico Rivera, car-nage, and more

9:26 AM PST on February 19, 2026

Big Blue Bus photo via city of Santa Monica

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

February 18, 2026
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Metro meetings, Marmion Way, Jessica Meaney, Long Beach bridge alert, and more

February 17, 2026
Riding to class has never been easier. The NEW Line 295 is now running!

Riding to class has never been easier. The NEW Line 295 is now running!

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

SGV

Baldwin Park Greenway is Now Officially Open

The 2.3 mile walk/bike path circumvents the city’s busiest streets, and is slated to expand to a total of five miles in the years to come.

February 17, 2026
Street Services

Updates on L.A. City Stopping Resurfacing, Instead Doing “Large Asphalt Repair”

Bureau of Street Services GM states that budget cuts forced them to pivot to "large asphalt repair." That practice ends up resurfacing streets partially, ineffectively, and inefficiently.

February 17, 2026
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

ICE, rain, Metro, L.A. mayor race, LAX, Inglewood, Pasadena, Measure HLA, Bell Gardens, Expo Park, car-nage, high-speed rail, and more

February 17, 2026
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

ICE, WeHo K Line, HUD housing, clean-ups, bikes on stairs, BBB, Long Beach, Irvine, car-nage and more

February 13, 2026
See all posts