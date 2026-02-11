L.A. Seeks Input on Proposed Speed Camera Locations

The L.A. City Department of Transportation shared proposed locations for the city's speed camera pilot program, now expected to get underway later this year. For a 30-day period starting today, LADOT is seeking public comment on the locations and the program.

2023 State legislation enabled six California cities to pilot life-saving speed cameras. State law specifies how programs must be tailored for safety, equity, and privacy. San Francisco and Oakland already have camera programs up and running. Long Beach and Glendale have locations finalized, and expect to go live by this fall. Los Angeles City had some program planning underway, but appeared far behind all other programs in the state. Horrific recent traffic violence led to City Councilmember Katy Yaroslavsky calling to accelerate the city's camera timeline.

LADOT’s Speed Safety System Program website now shows 125 proposed speed camera system locations citywide. State law mandates camera siting follow certain criteria, including locations with a history of speeding/crashes/racing, areas with concentrated vulnerable populations, etc.

Check out the map. Follow instructions there to add your comments.