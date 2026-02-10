Eyes on the Path: L.A. City Adding New Access Points to Chandler Path

The Burbank-Chandler bike/walk path runs through two cities, Burbank and Los Angeles. The path is a very chill flat family-friendly ~2.5-mile rail-to-trail path, easy to access via the Metro B Line subway.

The Los Angeles City section is located directly east of the Metro North Hollywood Station. That L.A. section of the path has always had informal access to the south, via gaps in fences.

For the past few years, the city of L.A. - Councilmembers Paul Krekorian then Adrin Nazarian and the Bureau of Street Services - has been adding several official access points to the south. The undertaking is titled the Chandler Bicycle Path and Recreational Area Project; it adds concrete wheelchair-accessible ramps, used by folks on foot and on bike. New ramps are currently complete at Satsuma Avenue and Cartwright Avenue.

Phase 2 Chandler work is currently in progress on a third access point at Strohm Avenue.

City rendering of Chandler bike/walk path improvements at Strohm Avenue

Current construction fence at Strohm

City crew at work building forms for the new access ramp at Strohm

Strohm construction view from the south

Example of a typical unimproved Chandler Path access point (this one is at Biloxi Avenue)

Strohm access will soon look more like this recently completed ramp at Cartwright Avenue