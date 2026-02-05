Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

ICE, LAPD, bus rider shooting, Olympics, Beverly Hills, WeHo, Metro Youth Council, LAX, car-nage, and more

9:03 AM PST on February 5, 2026

Metro D Line Wilshire/La Cienega Station opening soon. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • ICE Terror Continues (L.A. Taco)
    • Capital & Main Looks Into Nationwide Shutdown
    • Students Walk Out To Protest Trump Immigration Policies (LAist)
    • ICE Protests Across the Valley (SFV Sun)
  • LAPD's McDonnell Is Incompatible With Reform (Bonin Substack)
    • Council Criticizes McDonnell For Not Enforcing Mask Law (L.A. Taco)
  • Metro Bus Rider Killed In Shooting After Argument Spilled Off Bus (KTLA)
  • Report: Can L.A. Pull Out Of the Olympics? (Torched)
  • CA Announces Transpo Funding: Highways, Union Station, + (Urbanize)
  • Beverly Hills Subway Construction Update (Beverly Press)
  • More On WeHo Green Bike Lanes (Beverly Press)
  • Sentinel Profiles Milan Earl on Metro Youth Council
  • You Can Bike To LAX (KCRW)
  • Hazmat Crews Clean Harbor Area Oil Pipe Spill (KTLA, KABC)
  • Carnage: Person Killed In Malibu Canyon Crash (KTLA)
    • South L.A. Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian (KCAL)
    • Orange Hit-and-Run Driver Flees After Sparking Fire (KTLA)
  • So Cal To See Record February Heat (KTLA)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Sepulveda Transit

L.A.’s Historic Affair with Monorails

The Sepulveda Transit Corridor monorail is not the first time that Los Angeles has flirted with - and rejected - the idea of a monorail

February 4, 2026
LADOT

New Bike Lanes on Hobart Blvd in Hollywood

New Hobart lanes extend a half mile from Fountain Avenue to Hollywood Boulevard

February 4, 2026
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Transit Equity Day, olympics transpo, WeHo green, PCH, Culver City, A Line, Metrolink, car-nage, and more

February 4, 2026
Bicycling

Bike Project Round-Up: Culver City Better Overland, WeHo Green, and More

WeHo green bike lane color doesn't quite "pop," and protected bikeways coming soon to Santa Monica, Glendale, and Culver City, and more

February 3, 2026
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

ICE, LASD, Metrolink, Joanne Nuckols, bungee cords, Pasadena, Glendale, Terminal Island Freeway, car-nage, and more

February 3, 2026
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Metro L.A. River path deadline, Transit Equity Day celebrates Rosa Parks, Whittier Narrows ride, Metro Public Safety, and more.

February 2, 2026
