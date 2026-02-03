Bike Project Round-Up: Culver City Better Overland, WeHo Green, and More

Below are several recent developments concerning bicycle facilities around L.A. County.

Culver City Approves Better Overland

Culver City Crossroads reports that the Culver City Council recently approved major safety upgrades for Overland Avenue.

Sample page from Culver City Better Overland project concept plan - via project website

Per the project website, Better Overland will feature "over 2.5 miles of protected bike lanes, extending from Venice Boulevard southward to the Fox Hills Neighborhood, including the Culver City Transit Center." It will also improve sidewalks, pedestrian crossings, street lighting, and add new traffic signals at Kelmore Avenue/Ranch Road and Sawtelle Boulevard.

The project has two phases, both partially funded via Metro Active Transport (MAT) grants. Phase 1 funding is programmed this fiscal year, so initial construction could be underway by mid-2026. The second phase is anticipated to be installed in 2028.

Erickson: West Hollywood Green Doesn't Pop

At last night's West Hollywood City Council meeting [video - comments starting at 1:11:20], Councilmember John Erickson expressed some criticism of the nearly completed WeHo green bike lanes project. Erickson, a stalwart supporter of the city's worthwhile bikeability improvements, expressed his frustration:

I love the green bike lanes. However if that is the color green that we waited - what felt like a long time - six months to be exact - essentially we waited on FilmLA to tell us what we already could do. I feel like I got a gift and now I'm like "eh - I don't really like it." But the green - the moment you crossed Santa Monica and Doheny [the WeHo/Beverly Hills city limit] and it's got a completely different color green. It [the WeHo side] is very dull. You can still see it, but I will say that the color green isn't necessarily the color that pops. We have to do everything we can to really alert drivers, especially 'cause they're non-protected [bike lanes]. I know there'll be a refresh coming at some point, and I would urge us to tell FilmLA to take a long walk off a very short cliff, because they are the reason why this has occurred. I don't believe any of the excuses that they gave us. No one's going to stop filming in the city of West Hollywood - Sur [restaurant], Lisa Vanderpump, every Real Housewives episode... People are going to watch Heated Rivalry and film it, and it's going to be on TikTok... I would just urge [city staff] that if we could get a different green, that actually makes a car say "oh, that's actually green, that's just not dirt," it would be much appreciated. So I thank you - Thank you. Thank you for the green bike lanes, but it's a really bad green... Hopefully we can figure out a different solution.

There is a decade-plus history of the film industry resisting visible bike safety improvements, especially in central city locations which Hollywood uses as a stand-in for other big cities.

Compare the various shades of green below (note that these photos are all right after paint was installed, and it does fade over time).

2026 green West Hollywood bike lane (Fairfax Avenue)

2024 green West Hollywood bikeway (Rosewood Avenue)

2018 green Beverly Hills bike lane (Santa Monica Boulevard) - photo via Joshua Paget

(h/t Andrew Solomon on Bluesky for alerting SBLA to Erickson's remarks)

Protected Bike Lanes Coming to Glendale

The Glendale News Press recently reported that Glendale's La Crescenta Avenue Rehabilitation Project is now due to be completed around the end of March. In December 2025, Streetsblog shared project information and traffic-calming rain garden photos.

La Crescenta Avenue rain gardens

Additional work to be completed soon (per GNP) includes: "Striping installation including lane reconfiguration to establish one travel lane in each direction, a center turn lane, and... buffered bike lanes and protected bike lanes" plus "decorative crosswalks and cool pavement on Paloma Avenue."

Protected Bike Lanes Coming to Santa Monica

Santa Monica is about to begin construction on its Colorado Avenue Protected Bikeway project, installing a new protected bikeway running next to the Metro E Line.

Santa Monica's Colorado Avenue Protected Bikeway description and map - via project fact sheet

Colorado Avenue construction is expected to start "in the next few weeks" per Transportation Planner Kyle Kozar, and "is expected to take 2-3 weeks to complete."

LADOT Seeks Input on Valley River Connection

The L.A. City has another online survey; this one requests your take on potential on-street connections to the future L.A. River path in the East San Fernando Valley.