Eyes on the Street: WeHo Paints All of its Bike Lanes Green

The city of West Hollywood is painting its existing bike lanes green.

In April 2025, the WeHo City Council approved greening its bike lanes. In West Hollywood's two square miles, there are only three streets with bike lanes: Fairfax Avenue, San Vicente Boulevard, and Santa Monica Boulevard. (The city is also planning to add bike lanes to its stretch of Beverly Boulevard.)

Current green pavement installation work got underway in January and is expected to be completed this month. Crews have nearly completed all of the green paint; still to come are reinstalling bike lane markings.

Painting existing bike lanes green is a relatively inexpensive and relatively minor upgrade for better cyclist visibility/safety. This is worthwhile, but does not increase the mileage of the city's bikeway network. A green unprotected bike lane is better than a not-green one, but unprotected bike lanes still tend to serve experienced cyclists comfortable riding next to car traffic.

A lot of West Hollywood cycling takes place on quieter residential streets, including several corridors (Rosewood Avenue, Almont Drive, Sherwood Drive, and others) where the city has installed traffic-calming features. The city of West Hollywood will soon install major bike/walk safety upgrades to Fountain Avenue. The long-awaited Fountain project recently became a campaign issue; a majority of WeHo voters supported pro-bike/walk candidates Danny Hang and John Erickson.

Newly greened bike lanes on Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood

Green painted bike lanes on San Vicente Boulevard