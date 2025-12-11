City of Industry Working Towards 10-mile Bike Path

The City of Industry is moving forward with fairly ambitious plans for its East-West Bikeway Project. It's a ten-mile long bike path that would span the city - from Grand Avenue in the east to 7th Avenue in the west.

The dark blue walking path is Valley Boulevard (adjacent to San Jose Creek), with end points at 7th Avenue and Grand Avenue.

A few years ago Industry secured a $1.5 million Metro grant to support designing and building the bikeway. Tonight, the city council is looking to approve an amendment to its Metro funding agreement - in order to get construction underway. The project is supported by the San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments and the mobility non-profit ActiveSGV.

Of course, $1.5 million does not make a ten-mile bikeway, so the project is being phased. Additional funding could come from the city’s Capital Improvements fund and/or from other grants.

Phase I will be a 1.5-mile bicycle path built along the south side of Valley Boulevard from Common Avenue to Azusa Way, directly adjacent to Old Town La Puente. The uninterrupted path right-of-way is located between Valley and the adjacent parallel Union Pacific railroad. These types of paths are termed "rail-with-trail."

Valley Boulevard, from the Azusa Avenue bridge, looking west.

Valley Boulevard at Azusa Way, on the south side of the street, facing west.

Valley Boulevard at Common Avenue, on the south side of the street, facing east.

This area of Valley Boulevard has a rough reputation with cyclists and pedestrians, as it lacks sidewalks on both sides. Quieter residential Inyo Street is a popular alternative for cyclists.

Bus service is on Valley, and the Azusa Avenue bridge is key for cyclists working in Industry. So Valley makes sense as the place to build safe, new facilities serving bike commuters and transit riders.

Apparently later phases, the majority of the project, will be on the other side of the tracks. Plans call for the path to be located about a block south of Valley along San Jose Creek. This will be part of the SGV Greenway Network, which also includes a plan to build on Pomona’s portion of the concrete-lined creek.

Streetsblog’s San Gabriel Valley coverage is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the A Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.”Sign-up for our SGV Connect Newsletter, coming to your inbox on Fridays!