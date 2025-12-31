Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

ICE, rain, failing streets, climate costs, car-free life, transit, new CA laws, Mamdani, car-nage, and more

9:44 AM PST on December 31, 2025

“Large asphalt repair” on Vermont Avenue with unrepaired area in foreground. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

ICE

Some Stories That Shaped L.A. in 2025

Some stories that shaped 2025: ICE terror, climate disruption, new light rail, bus lane enforcement, bikeways, open streets and more

December 30, 2025
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

"Large Asphalt Repair", potholes, WeHo, LB, speeding, Waymo, Burbank, car costs, car-nage, and more

December 30, 2025
Riding to class has never been easier. The NEW Line 295 is now running!

Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

December 29, 2025
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

Rain, ICE, bus rider killed, Waymo vs. Santa Monica, Westwood VA, South L.A., Glendale, Malibu, Pershing Square, car-nage, and more

December 26, 2025
fundraisers

Dear Streetsblog Readers…

Even though we’re still a small team, Streetsblog L.A. punches above its weight in the depth, quality, and volume of its content.

December 23, 2025
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

December 23, 2025
