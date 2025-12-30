Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Tuesday’s Headlines

"Large Asphalt Repair", potholes, WeHo, LB, speeding, Waymo, Burbank, car costs, car-nage, and more

9:25 AM PST on December 30, 2025

“Large Asphalt Repair” at (opening soon) Wilshire/La Brea Metro Station. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • The Future is L.A. Explores Two Bad Examples Of "Large Asphalt Repair"
    • KTLA Discovers Major Pothole On Sherman Way
  • Streets for All Honors WeHo Councilmember John Erickson (WeHo Times)
  • L.A. Podcast Year in Review - Fire and ICE
  • CHP Breaks Up Large Street Racing Event In LB (LB Post)
  • More On CA Program To Curb Speeding (LAT)
  • Waymo Doesn't Understand Fire Department Flare Street Closure (KTLA, KABC)
  • Investors Are Buying Up Burn Area Properties (LAist)
  • Burbank Offers "Rusty Riders" Bike Riding Class (Leader)
  • WeHo Pick-Up Shuttle Extends NYE Hours (WeHo Times)
  • 1,600 Attend Meeting Against SW Valley Country Club Housing (VNG)
  • Glendale Approves 5-Story 37-Unit Housing Near Downtown (GNP)
  • Interest In Crescenta Valley Community Land Trust (CVW)
  • Carnage: Two Killed In 210 Freeway Crash In Glendale (GNP)
    • LAPD Announcing Arrests In 2 Fatal Hit-and-Runs (NBC4)
    • Murder Charges For DUI Driver Who Killed Tennis Star (NBC4)
  • Car Prices Reach Record Highs (UCLA Luskin)
  • More Heavy Rains Forecast (LAT, KTLA, LAist)

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

