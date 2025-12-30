Tuesday’s Headlines

- The Future is L.A. Explores Two Bad Examples Of "Large Asphalt Repair"
- KTLA Discovers Major Pothole On Sherman Way
- Streets for All Honors WeHo Councilmember John Erickson (WeHo Times)
- L.A. Podcast Year in Review - Fire and ICE
- CHP Breaks Up Large Street Racing Event In LB (LB Post)
- More On CA Program To Curb Speeding (LAT)
- Waymo Doesn't Understand Fire Department Flare Street Closure (KTLA, KABC)
- Investors Are Buying Up Burn Area Properties (LAist)
- Burbank Offers "Rusty Riders" Bike Riding Class (Leader)
- WeHo Pick-Up Shuttle Extends NYE Hours (WeHo Times)
- 1,600 Attend Meeting Against SW Valley Country Club Housing (VNG)
- Glendale Approves 5-Story 37-Unit Housing Near Downtown (GNP)
- Interest In Crescenta Valley Community Land Trust (CVW)
- Carnage: Two Killed In 210 Freeway Crash In Glendale (GNP)
- Car Prices Reach Record Highs (UCLA Luskin)
- More Heavy Rains Forecast (LAT, KTLA, LAist)
