Eyes on the Street: G Line Busway Bridge Over Van Nuys Blvd

Metro is making visible progress on upgrades to the San Fernando Valley's G Line Bus Rapid Transit.
Metro is adding two grade separations (basically bridges) to take buses over Van Nuys Boulevard and Sepulveda Boulevard. The project also includes new rail-type gates. Construction got underway in March.
Map of Metro G Line Improvements
The under construction busway bridge now extends over Van Nuys Boulevard.
Busway and bike/walk path detours are now in effect. The project is expected to be complete in 2027.
Streetsblog visited the same site back in October; watch this short video for earlier construction images, and a brief project overview.