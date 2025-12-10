Eyes on the Street: G Line Busway Bridge Over Van Nuys Blvd

Metro is making visible progress on upgrades to the San Fernando Valley's G Line Bus Rapid Transit.

Metro is adding two grade separations (basically bridges) to take buses over Van Nuys Boulevard and Sepulveda Boulevard. The project also includes new rail-type gates. Construction got underway in March.

Map of Metro G Line Improvements

Metro rendering of future G Line grade separation, with new elevated station, above Van Nuys Boulevard

The under construction busway bridge now extends over Van Nuys Boulevard.

Metro bus bridge construction now spans Van Nuys Blvd.

G Line busway construction

Grade separation under construction

Metro G Line construction today

Busway and bike/walk path detours are now in effect. The project is expected to be complete in 2027.

Streetsblog visited the same site back in October; watch this short video for earlier construction images, and a brief project overview.