Eyes on the Street: New Rail-Type Gates on Metro G Line Busway

Metro G Line improvements are under construction. The cross-Valley Bus Rapid Transit, formerly the Orange Line, is getting a couple of large scale grade separations, plus a series of gates.

Metro map of G Line improvements. New crossing gates are shown in light blue - at the east/right end of the project.

The G Line project includes about a dozen new gated intersections, to be located along the east end of the G Line busway in the L.A. City communities of North Hollywood, Valley Glen, Valley Village, and Van Nuys.

Metro recently installed its first test gates at the Hayvenhurst Avenue ped/bike crossing in the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area, near the intersection of Hayvenhurst and Victory Boulevard. The site is just north of Lake Balboa, and is midway between Woodley and Balboa G Line Stations. The Hayvenhurst walkway is temporarily closed as Metro tests the new gates there.

They indeed look like rail gates. One difference is that the lettering at the top specifies "busway crossing" where rail gates have "railroad crossing."

New G Line busway crossing gate at Hayvenhurst walkway

Temporary construction fencing closing the Hayvenhurst Avenue walkway across the G Line busway

The Hayvenhurst crossing last week

New Hayvenhurst crossing gates viewed from the interior of a G Line bus

Metro signage nearby alerts pedestrians and cyclists that the Hayvenhurst ped/bike crossing is closed.

G Line project construction - including ongoing busway and bike/walk path detours - is underway right now and expected to last until 2027.