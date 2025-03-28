Metro Breaks Ground On G Line Busway Construction

This article supported by Los Angeles Bicycle Attorney as part of a general sponsorship package. All opinions in the article are that of the author, and do not necessarily reflect those of LABA. Click on the ad for more information.

"Twelve minutes - and shaving off any time - makes a huge difference for a family... that needs to drop off kids, and get to work on the public transit system" proclaimed U.S. Congressmember Luz Rivas.

Rivas was among many Valley and Metro leaders who broke ground on Metro G Line bus improvements this morning. The $668 million project is anticipated to improve G Line end-to-end trip times by 12-16 minutes.

The project has had a somewhat difficult trajectory to get to this point. Its design and environmental clearance were approved in 2018. At that time, a groundbreaking was expected in 2019. Then construction costs came in well above what was anticipated, ultimately leading to a couple of rounds of scaling back the project scope. As a 2028 Olympics deadline loomed, the reduced (still very worthwhile) scope was finalized last summer.

Metro rendering of future elevated G Line BRT station above Van Nuys Boulevard

The project includes two large grade separations (basically bridges) that carry the busway over Van Nuys Boulevard and Sepulveda Boulevard. It also adds rail-type crossing gates, modest bike/walk path improvements, and more.

Construction is already underway, as are construction bus and bike detours. The project is expected to be completed in 2027.

Below are photos of today's event.

Metro boardmember County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath speaking at this morning's G Line groundbreaking

Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins speaking this morning

This morning's groundbreaking took place at the site of the already demolished Van Nuys busway station