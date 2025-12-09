Skip to Content
SGV Connect

SGV Connect Podcast: Leave Us Your Questions for Our December 15 AMA with Foothill Transit’s Felicia Friesema

We're back with another end-of-year ask-me-anything

12:20 PM PST on December 9, 2025

SGV Connect is excited to announce that we’ll be hosting our-now-annual-traditional Ask Me Anything (AMA) session with Felicia Friesema, Director of Marketing and Communications for Foothill Transit. As always, we're looking for our readers and listeners to feed us questions. So send your best ones to damien@streetsblog.org by noon this Friday, December 12.

Whether you’re following Foothill Transit’s ongoing fleet electrification efforts, want to know what’s next for zero-emission buses, have questions about service reliability, or are curious about how regional transportation funding shifts may impact the next several years.

Some of you have accused me of pulling punches in interviews with Foothill over the years because they advertise on the podcast, so if you fall into that camp here's your chance to who me what kinds of questions you think I should be asking.

We also welcome questions about broader mobility issues in the SGV: fare policy, bus-only lanes, student pass programs, operator recruitment, safety, technology upgrades, and how Foothill Transit is preparing for increased ridership as major regional projects come online.

If you travel in the Foothill Transit service area, rely on buses for your commute, or are just a transit enthusiast keeping tabs on how agencies are adapting post-pandemic, we want to hear from you. No question is too detailed or too big-picture. For example, last year's AMA covered these topics:

SGV Connect is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the new Gold Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.”

