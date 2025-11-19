Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
SGV

Pomona North Metro Station to get Protected Bike Connection

The two-way cycle track will run a little under two miles, and also link with bike facilities in Claremont.

12:54 PM PST on November 19, 2025

A Google streetview of the project area for Pomona’s forthcoming protected bike lanes on Arrow Highway.

On Monday the city of Pomona voted unanimously to proceed with designing a protected bikeway along its entire stretch of Arrow Highway.

This first-last mile connection for the Metro A Line seemed to be a no-brainer for Pomona City Council, despite the project being a little underfunded currently.

Pomona’s Arrow Highway Bike Lanes project is part of a larger plan by the SGVCOG to repave Arrow from White Ave. to Mountain Ave., for the first time in decades.

The bike route must be completed by early 2027 in order to use Metro Active Transport (MAT) funds directed toward project tied to the 2028 Olympic games, part of which are taking place in Pomona

The two-way protected bikeway would run along the south side of Arrow Highway. The sticking point – which didn’t end up being that sticky – was whether or not to save a stretch of parking spaces for residents along the south side of Arrow between Lordsburg Court and Fair Avenue. 

What made this a seemingly easy decision is that not saving the parking spaces would have required temporary access easements to build bulb-outs for cyclists and pedestrians to get around telephone poles on the south side of Arrow.

Getting that done could have been dicey with the looming Olympics deadline. If they did it on time, the project would cost $1.2 million over what’s already funded ($13.9 million, mostly from the San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments). If they were late, it would have been about $3 million more after returning Metro’s money… Plus, a few pissed off residents missing their parking.

Alternative 1 would have removed all parking on the south side of Arrow Hwy in the project area from White Ave to Fulton Ave.

Instead, the city is going with an option that will put costs at $2.2 million over their current purse. 

In “Alternative 4,” parking is saved and easements are avoided by trimming down a wide median. This would be done for about a half mile, from White Avenue (in La Verne) down to Fulton Road, and it would remove a u-turn for eastbound traffic.

Pomona’s Director of Public Works Meg McWade told the council that this was by far the more feasible option, though she stressed that this cross-section is not to scale.

Alternative 4 preserves a patch of parking spots used by residents along the south side of Arrow Hwy. between Lordsburg Ct. and Fair Ave.

On Monday, McWade stressed that the project is a high priority, because it fits into multiple regional initiatives (Arrow Highway Multimodal Corridor Plan, the San Gabriel Valley Greenways Plan, Metro’s First/Last Mile Plan, Pomona’s Capital Improvement Program).

Indeed, the city council seemed less concerned with how they would cover the funding gap, and more interested in making the safest, most appealing bike lanes possible. Several council members said they’d like to see cement barriers rather than delineators to protect cyclists in the final design, and greenery and public art were mentioned too.

Streetsblog’s San Gabriel Valley coverage is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the A Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.” Sign-up for our SGV Connect Newsletter, coming to your inbox on Fridays!

Chris Greenspon

Chris Greenspon is the San Gabriel Valley Reporter for Streetsblog L.A. and co-host for SGV Connect.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

ICE, Vermont Ave. rail, 710 Freeway stub, LAX, Long Beach, SB79, Studio City, Boyle Hts, car-nage, rain, and more

November 19, 2025
bike lanes

L.A. City Fiscal Year 24-25 Bikeway Mileage Buoyed by Completed Paths

This year L.A. City added 35.6 lane-miles of new or improved bike facilities - about half of that was new bike/walk paths

November 18, 2025
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

The War on Cars, Burbank-Chandler bike path, Long Beach backbone bikeway, Metro meetings, CicLAvia Things get Stranger, and more.

November 17, 2025
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

ICE, Orange Avenue Long Beach, Burbank, Measure HLA, Melrose CicLAvia, LAPD, Jesse Marquez, La Cañada, car-nage, and more

November 17, 2025
LADOT

Friday Round-Up: Pico Blvd., Koreatown Circle, and SGV E-Bikes

LADOT installs pedestrian safety upgrades at deadly Ktown intersection. Apply for SGV e-bike vouchers by Monday. LADOT plans major safety upgrades on Pico Boulevard.

November 14, 2025
See all posts