L.A. Without Open Streets?

After cutting funding for its popular Open Streets Grant Program two years ago, Metro staff is now recommending that, for the next three years, events only be staged during the 2026 FIFA World Cup and 2028 LA Olympics. This would mean no open streets events for nearly three years, from January 2026 to December 2028.

Open streets events have become a beloved, popular, free, family-friendly activity in Los Angeles County. More than 60 thousand people showed up to walk, run, and bike the 110 Freeway during Arroyo Fest. Local programs like cicLAvia, Beach Streets (Long Beach), COAST (Santa Monica), and Active Streets (San Gabriel Valley) have introduced millions to the joy and ease of active transportation - and to the region’s growing transit system. Over the past decade, these events have shown Southern California us what a safer, cleaner, and more connected region could look like.

So why divert all the funding to two mega-events that many Angelenos can’t afford to attend? Why require that all events take place during the hottest months of summer, when attendance is more likely to be depressed and participants placed at greater risk of heat illness?

Cities across the world manage to host open streets every week — not just for special occasions. Los Angeles County should do the same. As our region invests in better bike lanes, safer streets, and expanded transit, Angelenos need consistent opportunities to celebrate them and support their use.

L.A. leaders chose to host the World Cup and Olympics, stressing the positive legacy each would have on the region. Open street events can play a role in welcoming and celebrating these international events. But pressing pause on one of Metro’s most popular programs is not progress. It would be a step backward for public health and community building.

A final decision is expected to be made by the Metro Board of Directors at meetings on November 19 and December 4.

After more than a decade of joy-filled events, Angelenos deserve better than a three-year timeout.

Wesley Reutimann is Deputy Director and co-founder of the Pasadena Complete Streets Coalition and ActiveSGV, a community-based, non-profit organization committed to realizing a more sustainable, equitable, and livable San Gabriel Valley. Wesley has over a decade of experience in the non-profit, public health, and government sectors, with a specific focus on the built environment, sustainability, and healthy communities.

Reutimann's organization ActiveSGV posted this Save Open Streets Alert:

ActiveSGV save open streets alert