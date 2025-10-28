Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

10:22 AM PDT on October 28, 2025

Existing bike lane on Ohio near Bundy. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • ICE Abducts More Than 40 People From Streets, Bus Stops (L.A. Taco)
  • Tell L.A. To Build Planned Ohio Ave Bikeway (Streets For All, Biking in L.A.)
  • L.A. Podcast Talks Charter Reform, Infrastructure, and More
  • Metro Extends Service When Dodgers Go Extra Innings (Reddit)
  • More On Glendale Rejecting Sears Site Redevelopment (GNP)
  • UCLA Profs Respond To SB79, Spurs Housing Near Transit (Daily Bruin)
  • Walls Of Doom Separate Bikeable Parts Of Central/West L.A. (Reddit)
  • Reason Foundation: Metro Is A Failure, Just Do BRT (Daily News)
  • Carnage:
    • Deadly Motorcycle Crash On the 10 In Boyle Heights (KABC, KCAL)
    • Deadly Motorcycle Crash On the 101 In East Hollywood (KABC)
    • Deadly Motorcycle Crash On the 405 In Irvine (KTLA, KCAL)
    • Driver Crashes Into Car and Apartment Building In Beverly Grove, Leaving One Person Hospitalized (CC-Ww News)
    • PD Seeks Deadly Century City Hit-and-Run Driver (CC-Ww News)
    • Injuries In Santa Clarita DUI Rollover Crash (SC Signal)
    • Acton Crash Sends Three People To Hospital (KHTS)
    • Driver Crashes Into Santa Clarita Pharmacy (SC Signal)
  • Exxon Sues CA Over Climate Disclosure Law (KTLA)
  • So Cal Forecast: Heat, Wind, and Likely Fire (KTLA)

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

