Tuesday’s Headlines

- ICE Abducts More Than 40 People From Streets, Bus Stops (L.A. Taco)
- Latino Immigrant Elders Lead ICE Resistance (Capital & Main)
- Tell L.A. To Build Planned Ohio Ave Bikeway (Streets For All, Biking in L.A.)
- L.A. Podcast Talks Charter Reform, Infrastructure, and More
- Metro Extends Service When Dodgers Go Extra Innings (Reddit)
- More On Glendale Rejecting Sears Site Redevelopment (GNP)
- UCLA Profs Respond To SB79, Spurs Housing Near Transit (Daily Bruin)
- Walls Of Doom Separate Bikeable Parts Of Central/West L.A. (Reddit)
- Reason Foundation: Metro Is A Failure, Just Do BRT (Daily News)
- Carnage:
- Deadly Motorcycle Crash On the 10 In Boyle Heights (KABC, KCAL)
- Deadly Motorcycle Crash On the 101 In East Hollywood (KABC)
- Deadly Motorcycle Crash On the 405 In Irvine (KTLA, KCAL)
- Driver Crashes Into Car and Apartment Building In Beverly Grove, Leaving One Person Hospitalized (CC-Ww News)
- PD Seeks Deadly Century City Hit-and-Run Driver (CC-Ww News)
- Injuries In Santa Clarita DUI Rollover Crash (SC Signal)
- Acton Crash Sends Three People To Hospital (KHTS)
- Driver Crashes Into Santa Clarita Pharmacy (SC Signal)
- Exxon Sues CA Over Climate Disclosure Law (KTLA)
- So Cal Forecast: Heat, Wind, and Likely Fire (KTLA)
