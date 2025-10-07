SGV Connect 142: Baldwin Park Responds to ICE and All That She

This week’s SGV Connect Podcast features a pair of interviews by Chris Greenspon. The first is with Baldwin Park City Councilmember Emanuel Estrada, then with filmmaker Nicola Pieper.

Greenspon and Estrada discuss Baldwin Park’s $266,000 relief fund for families affected by immigration raids, which offers rent and grocery assistance. Estrada emphasized long-term planning, grassroots action, and multi-county cooperation. He noted that all council members have immigrant backgrounds. You can read a transcript of the interview here.

In the second interview, Greenspon and Pieper discuss her short documentary All That She, a poetic portrait of 67 women from four continents, including many from the San Gabriel Valley. The film challenges stereotypes and celebrates cultural diversity and connection. A San Gabriel Valley resident for three years, Pieper says the project reflects the community’s warmth and interwoven social fabric. The film will be available online next year. For now you can watch a teaser for All That She. Read an edited copy of the interview here.

SGV Connect is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the new Gold Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.”Sign-up for our SGV Connect Newsletter, coming to your inbox on Fridays!