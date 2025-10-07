Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
SGV Connect

SGV Connect 142: Baldwin Park Responds to ICE and All That She

Baldwin Park’s immigrant relief efforts and a San Gabriel Valley filmmaker’s global portrait of women highlight this week’s SGV Connect podcast

1:57 PM PDT on October 7, 2025

This week’s SGV Connect Podcast features a pair of interviews by Chris Greenspon. The first is with Baldwin Park City Councilmember Emanuel Estrada, then with filmmaker Nicola Pieper.

Greenspon and Estrada discuss Baldwin Park’s $266,000 relief fund for families affected by immigration raids, which offers rent and grocery assistance. Estrada emphasized long-term planning, grassroots action, and multi-county cooperation. He noted that all council members have immigrant backgrounds. You can read a transcript of the interview here.

In the second interview, Greenspon and Pieper discuss her short documentary All That She, a poetic portrait of 67 women from four continents, including many from the San Gabriel Valley. The film challenges stereotypes and celebrates cultural diversity and connection. A San Gabriel Valley resident for three years, Pieper says the project reflects the community’s warmth and interwoven social fabric. The film will be available online next year. For now you can watch a teaser for All That She. Read an edited copy of the interview here.

SGV Connect is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the new Gold Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.”Sign-up for our SGV Connect Newsletter, coming to your inbox on Fridays!

Chris Greenspon

Chris Greenspon is the San Gabriel Valley Reporter for Streetsblog L.A. and co-host for SGV Connect.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Streetsblog CAL

Streetsblog California Endorsement: Yes on Prop 50

Prop 50 reaffirms Californians’ desire to set higher clean air standards, and build transportation projects that don’t worsen the global spiral into climate disaster

October 7, 2025
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

October 7, 2025
Riding to class has never been easier. The NEW Line 295 is now running!

Riding to class has never been easier. The NEW Line 295 is now running!

The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

CicLAvia returns to the Heart of L.A., plus Long Beach speed cameras, Pasadena neighborhood greenways, Alhambra 710 stub, Metro project meetings, and more

October 6, 2025
SGV

Workshop for 710 Stub Conversion set for Wednesday October 8

Possible design elements for an arterial roadway look promising.

October 6, 2025
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

October 6, 2025
Metro

Friday Briefs: Metro Ridership, CicLAvia, and More

New tools for visualizing Metro transit ridership trends, and CicLAvia will turn 15 next week

October 3, 2025
See all posts