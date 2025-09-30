Last Chance for Input on La Puente’s Housing Element Update

The city of La Puente is planning to expand housing development opportunities along its main thoroughfares. The city’s housing element is approaching its update deadline in 2026, the close of an eight year cycle.

In a survey that closes today (9/30), the city is asking residents to weigh in on how best to build new housing (up to three stories high) on empty parts of larger parcels that currently hold churches and commercial developments.

The prospective housing element further calls for developers to replace any affordable housing they remove, at the same rate as previously offered.

Also, properties that were previously identified for development under previous housing elements that still haven’t been made into housing will be eligible for an expedited approval process.

A first draft of the housing element is expected to be completed this November, and go through environmental evaluations this winter. Final city approved is scheduled for May 2026.

