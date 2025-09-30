Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
SGV

Last Chance for Input on La Puente’s Housing Element Update

Take the survey: building rule changes allow for faster home development, including on church grounds, commercially zoned land, and to replace lost affordable housing

2:26 PM PDT on September 30, 2025

A condominium development in Old Town La Puente. Credit: Chris Greenspon/SBLA

The city of La Puente is planning to expand housing development opportunities along its main thoroughfares. The city’s housing element is approaching its update deadline in 2026, the close of an eight year cycle.

In a survey that closes today (9/30), the city is asking residents to weigh in on how best to build new housing (up to three stories high) on empty parts of larger parcels that currently hold churches and commercial developments. 

The prospective housing element further calls for developers to replace any affordable housing they remove, at the same rate as previously offered.

Also, properties that were previously identified for development under previous housing elements that still haven’t been made into housing will be eligible for an expedited approval process.

A first draft of the housing element is expected to be completed this November, and go through environmental evaluations this winter. Final city approved is scheduled for May 2026.

Streetsblog’s San Gabriel Valley coverage is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the A Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.”Sign-up for our SGV Connect Newsletter, coming to your inbox on Fridays!

Chris Greenspon

Chris Greenspon is the San Gabriel Valley Reporter for Streetsblog L.A. and co-host for SGV Connect.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

September 30, 2025
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

September 29, 2025
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

September 29, 2025
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

September 26, 2025
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

September 25, 2025
See all posts