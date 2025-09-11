Claremont Adds Eyecatching New Bus Shelters

Two years ago, the city of Claremont approved new ADA-compliant bus stop designs to replace its older, bulkier Craftsman and Spanish home styled transit shelters. Now eight vividly colored stops have been installed along some of the town’s main arterial streets.

The funky designs were created by Claremont-based firm John Bohn Associates, and incorporate powdercoated metal motifs of the landscape: Route 66 signs, orange slices, oak tree canopies and other native plants, Santa Fe Railroad depots, and of course, the San Gabriel Mountains foothills. The colorful painted concrete pads underneath them are a nice touch too.

These bus stops aren’t just nice to look at though; they’re safer. They greatly improve visibility for both riders and bus drivers. Solar panels atop their roofs power lights for evening passengers. And as intended, they make space for disabled users to actually wait inside the shelter instead of having to stick out of it. The structures were built by Tolar Manufacturing.

Along Foothill Boulevard, First Street, and Arrow Highway, riders will find an array of 8-ft and 18-ft shelters, as well as some smaller single-seater stops with adjustable shade “umbrellas.” In 2023, the city allocated about $930,000 for the new stops. More may be built when funds are available.

