This Week In Livable Streets

ICE, parking reform at PLUM Committee, Fountain Avenue, ESFV rail park-and-ride, Transportation Committee, and more.

Ongoing: No Sleep for ICE protests continue at various locations. Details at No Sleep for ICE protests continue at various locations. Details at Instagram

Tuesday 8/26 - The L.A. City Council Planning and Land Use Management (PLUM) Committee will meet to discuss and vote on a motion to eliminate counterproductive parking requirements citywide. The meeting will start at 2 p.m. at L.A. City Hall Council Chambers Room 340, at 200 North Spring Street (public entrance on Main Street) in downtown Los Angeles. Find background at earlier SBLA coverage . Meeting details at Streets for All alert or meeting agenda (item 21).

Tuesday 8/26 - The city of West Hollywood Fountain Avenue Streetscape Project faces yet another approval vote - this time at the West Hollywood Public Facilities, Recreation, & Infrastructure Commission. The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. at the City Hall Community Meeting Room, 8300 Santa Monica Boulevard. Details at earlier SBLA coverage or meeting agenda

Tuesday 8/26 - Metro is hosting an in-person meeting to share and hear feedback on its parking study for the East San Fernando Valley light rail project corridor. Meeting starts at 6 p.m. at 9757 Arleta Avenue in Arleta. Details at Metro Eventbrite

Wednesday 8/27 - The L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. to vote on various agenda items, including some concerning speed bumps, special events, parking, and more. Details at meeting agenda

Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts: Metro G Line construction detours are in effect through 2027



