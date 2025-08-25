This Week In Livable Streets

ICE, parking reform at PLUM Committee, Fountain Avenue, ESFV rail park-and-ride, Transportation Committee, and more.
- Ongoing: No Sleep for ICE protests continue at various locations. Details at Instagram.
- Tuesday 8/26 - The L.A. City Council Planning and Land Use Management (PLUM) Committee will meet to discuss and vote on a motion to eliminate counterproductive parking requirements citywide. The meeting will start at 2 p.m. at L.A. City Hall Council Chambers Room 340, at 200 North Spring Street (public entrance on Main Street) in downtown Los Angeles. Find background at earlier SBLA coverage. Meeting details at Streets for All alert or meeting agenda (item 21).
- Tuesday 8/26 - The city of West Hollywood Fountain Avenue Streetscape Project faces yet another approval vote - this time at the West Hollywood Public Facilities, Recreation, & Infrastructure Commission. The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. at the City Hall Community Meeting Room, 8300 Santa Monica Boulevard. Details at earlier SBLA coverage or meeting agenda.
- Tuesday 8/26 - Metro is hosting an in-person meeting to share and hear feedback on its parking study for the East San Fernando Valley light rail project corridor. Meeting starts at 6 p.m. at 9757 Arleta Avenue in Arleta. Details at Metro Eventbrite.
- Wednesday 8/27 - The L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. to vote on various agenda items, including some concerning speed bumps, special events, parking, and more. Details at meeting agenda.
- Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts:
- Metro G Line construction detours are in effect through 2027.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org