Friday’s Headlines

- ICE Terror Continues (L.A. Taco)
- More On L.A. City "Large Asphalt Repair" Scheme (Mar Vista Voice)
- Camino City Terrace Open Streets Event Is Tomorrow and Sunday (LAist)
- SBLA Short: How To Put Your Bike On Your Bus
- Mayor Bass Wants To Hire More LAPD (LAist, KCAL)
- KCAL On LAPD Enforcing Law Requiring Drivers To Stop For Peds
- no, KCAL, this is not "jaywalking"
- Glendale Residents Oppose Possible Parking-to-Housing (CV Weekly)
- Pasadena Plans To Build New Bus Yard Complex (Pasadena Now)
- Metro Simulated Disaster Drill At La Cienega/Wilshire (Beverly Press)
- Santa Monica Pier Bridge Rebuild Getting Underway (SMDP)
- Metro Hosting E Line Railyard Open House Tomorrow (SM Next)
- WeHo Refreshing Santa Monica Blvd Landscaping (WeHo Times)
- Carnage:
- CA Traffic Deaths Increasing (LAist)
