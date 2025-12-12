Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

ICE, large asphalt repair, Camino City Terrace, bikes on buses, LAPD, Beverly Hills, Glendale, Pasadena, Santa Monica, WeHo, and more

8:08 AM PST on December 12, 2025

Nearly completed Metro La Cienega/Wilshire Station. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

accessibility

What’s So Awful About L.A. City’s Shift to “Large Asphalt Repair”

When the city claims projects are "large asphalt repair," understand that this is the city's way of blocking accessibility, walk, bike, and bus improvements

December 11, 2025
SGV

City of Industry Working Towards 10-mile Bike Path

The project will begin where it’s needed most – Valley Boulevard.

December 11, 2025
G (Orange) Line

Eyes on the Street: G Line Busway Bridge Over Van Nuys Blvd

Metro G Line upgrades are expected to be complete in 2027

December 10, 2025
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

ICE, LAPD, crosswalks, eviction moratorium, Griffith Park, car-nage, and more

December 10, 2025
Streetsblog CAL

Report: Speed Camera Programs Working in San Francisco, Floundering in Bureaucracy in L.A.

Great progress and success in the Bay Area, while So Cal lags

December 9, 2025
