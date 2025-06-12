Eliminating Municipal Parking Requirements Does Not Equate To Zero-Parking Homes

This week, the L.A. City Council took the first steps toward eliminating off-street parking requirements for new development. The motion (Council file 25-0642) by Councilmembers Bob Blumenfield, Nithya Raman, and Katy Yaroslavsky directs city departments to report on the feasibility of citywide elimination of off-street parking requirements for new development.

Typically Streetsblog L.A. doesn't report on motions that have just been introduced, as this is a very early step in a long process. Lots of motions are introduced each year; many never get a public hearing. But the mainstream media got a hold of this parking motion and already blew it out of proportion, so SBLA will try to set the record straight.

Coverage at KABC and LAist raised the specter of new apartments with no parking.

KABC wrote: "Neighborhoods like Koreatown are already known as parking nightmares, and some fear that residents of these new parking-free developments will further strain street parking." (emphasis added)

LAist's headline begins "New homes with no parking?" The article decries "buildings are already under development with zero on-site parking" and "parking-free buildings" before going on to clarify that "many developers would likely choose to continue providing on-site parking, even if the city no longer required it."

The motion language (which is great - a sort of Donald Shoup 101 - included in its entirety below) is very clear. It repeatedly stresses that eliminating city-imposed parking requirements is not the same as eliminating parking:

[Parking scholar Donald] Shoup did not contend that new development should not provide parking. Rather, he demonstrated that governments are ill-equipped to determine how many parking spaces a business actually needs... Shoup concluded that the people who develop properties and the institutions that finance development - who are literally deeply invested in the economic success of the properties, i.e., their ability to rent apartments or commercial space - are best positioned to determine how much parking a project should provide.

and

It bears repeating that those who construct new housing have every incentive to rent (or sell) that housing, and will provide the amounts of parking necessary for them to do so... [Eliminating requirements citywide would make it so] a developer can - from the start - design a project based on its actual parking needs...

It bears SBLA repeating: even when the city doesn't require a set minimum number of parking spaces, developers will still build plenty of new parking at new buildings.

For the foreseeable future, parking-free developments will remain very rare.

Yes, there are occasional car-free developments. They are unicorns - newsworthy and memorable because they are so rare. Mainly they're affordable housing developments; the lack of parking serves as one more reason to pile criticism onto a project that many neighbors would still oppose even if it had parking.

The motion notes that other cities - San Francisco, San Jose, and Sacramento - have eliminated parking requirements. Closer to home, CulverCity eliminated parking requirements citywide in 2022. Lancaster, Santa Monica, and San Diego have removed excessive parking mandates for much of their core neighborhoods, as has L.A. City for several parts of the central city. The motion further notes that state law (A.B. 2097 approved in 2022) prevents cities from mandating parking minimums near high-quality transit.

None of these other parking reform cities/areas are seeing large numbers of parking-free developments.

No-parking-required cities are seeing small reductions in the amount of new parking built at new development. Instead of meeting excessive one-size-fits-all municipal requirements (L.A. City has long required 2.5 parking spaces per apartment), new development is right-sizing parking. This modest change is good for walkability, housing (quantity, affordability), climate - and it streamlines city approval processes.

But don't take Streetsblog's word for it, read the full text of the L.A. City parking reform motion introduced this week: