Valinda Avenue’s Landscaped Walkway is a Community Treasure

Depending on which side of Valinda you call home, you might tell people you live in La Puente or West Covina. The two-square mile unincorporated L.A. County community is sandwiched between those two cities (and a nugget of City of Industry). But Valinda has its own distinct charm.

The signage at the southern boundary of Valinda at Temple Avenue.

View of Valinda Avenue, facing north.

Where Valinda really feels like Valinda is … on Valinda Avenue, at Amar Road to be specific. Virtually all of the area’s shops are along these two streets, and they’re a nexus point for anyone who’s walking or biking in the area.

A couple takes a bike ride through Valinda, towards the San Jose Hills.

Valinda is a more relaxed alternative to the north-south arterials that buttress the neighborhood, Hacienda Boulevard and Azusa Avenue. Plus, the surrounding views of the Puente Hills, San Jose Hills, and San Gabriel Mountains give the calmer corridor its quintessential “Valleyness.”

A woman walks her dogs in Valinda, with the San Gabriel Mountains in the background.

The Valinda Avenue Greening Project.

View of the greenway from the western side of Valinda Avenue.

The now lived-in Valinda Avenue Greening Project also adds to the sense of place.

In 2009, a greenway was installed along an empty swath of land on the east side of the street. The property belonged to the Los Angeles County Flood Control District. The formerly vacant area was landscaped with drought-tolerant plants, a decomposed granite walking path, and rainwater-harvesting bioswale along the rear of the path.

The whole path runs some 2,000 feet (minus the crosswalk at Mulvane Street) and cost $1.5 million to build.

Previously, this passageway was part of a wider beautification program in the La Puente Valley where school kids painted vines on cinderblock walls. More recently, these degraded murals were replaced with real vines, though the remnants still show.

Note the deteriorated painting of vines - painted on the demolished wall behind the vine trellis.

Greening projects aren’t common in the area, but over time this path has garnered users, especially in the pandemic era. It figures, because it takes you to the decades-old Industry Hills multi-use paths on Temple Avenue.

Men and their dogs run along the Industry Hills walk-bike path at the intersection of Temple Avenue and Valinda Avenue.

The Industry Hills features two trails along Temple Avenue: a concrete walk-bike path below, and dirt path for pedestrians and equestrians above.

And Valinda Ave. hasn't even reached its full potential yet. Right at the south end of the existing path, Los Angeles County Department of Public Works is planning a walk-bike path on the Puente Creek’s shoulder, part of the broader SGV Greenway Network.

When completed, the creek path will provide a safe convenient bike and walk facility through Valinda, quieter than than the roughly parallel Amar Road. The path will connect to Wing Lane Elementary School and Rimgrove Park.

The project boundaries of the future Puente Creek Bikeway, a mixed-used path to be built through La Puente, Industry, and Valinda (yellow - labeled L.A. County).

Wing Lane Elementary School.

There's also transit connectivity through the area via the East Valinda Shuttle, plus Foothill Transit bus lines 185 and 486.

All in all, this pleasant small stretch of existing greenery is a welcome respite from the hot sidewalks and noisy freeways of the SGV, and is seamlessly woven into the tapestry of the community.

Streetsblog's San Gabriel Valley coverage is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the A Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit.