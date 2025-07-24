Skip to Content
Metro

Metro A Line Extension to Pomona Will Open September 19

Nine new miles of light rail, four new stations - Glendora, San Dimas, La Verne, and Pomona - extending the world's longest light rail line

12:38 PM PDT on July 24, 2025

Pomona North Metro A Line Station – opening in September. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

At this morning's Metro board meeting, chair Fernando Dutra announced the opening date for the Foothill Gold Line - now renamed the A Line - extension to Pomona. The new four-city nine-mile extension will open to the public on Friday September 19. Opening ceremonies will be held at the Pomona North Station.

At 49.5 miles, the A Line is already the longest light rail line in the world. With the new extension, it will be 58.6 miles long - extending from Pomona through Pasadena and downtown L.A. to Long Beach.

An additional future extension to Claremont and Montclair is expected to begin construction soon. A possible Ontario Airport extension could build the line eastward through San Bernardino County.

Map of Foothill A Line extensions. Glendora to Pomona opens September 19. Pomona to Montclair is expected to begin construction soon.

The four new stations that will open in September are located in the cities of Glendora, San Dimas, La Verne, and Pomona.

The cities and the Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority recently held dedication celebrations at each of the new stations. The Authority is hosting an event this Saturday, July 26, at 9:30 a.m. to unveil the public artwork at the Pomona North Station.

Construction was substantially complete on the new A Line extension as of January. Metro has been testing the line, training personnel, and construction has been wrapping up for some final non-rail items, including security gates and parking lots.

Foothill A Line test train in La Verne in June

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

