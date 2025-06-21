La Verne Celebrates Metro A Line Station, Foothill Extension to Open Soon

This morning San Gabriel Valley community and regional leaders gathered to dedicate the new La Verne / Fairplex Metro A Line Station. La Verne was the fourth station dedication this month; earlier celebrations took place at new stations in Glendora, San Dimas, and Pomona.

The 9.1-mile Glendora to Pomona A Line extension will open very soon. It includes four new light rail stations in the cities of: Glendora, San Dimas, La Verne, and Pomona.

The new $1.5 billion 9.1-mile Foothill A Line extension phase is not open yet. Construction is complete, and Metro is currently testing. Rail service is expected to debut in the next couple months.

La Verne Mayor Tim Hepburn praised the A Line for connectivity, economic opportunity, and clean electric mobility. Numerous elected officials and agency leaders praised the multitude of people who brought this station and the A Line extension to fruition: from construction workers, to planners, to agency staff, to the station artists, to the surrounding communities - all supported by a relay race of political leaders.

La Verne Mayor Tim Hepburn praised A Line connectivity and economic opportunities

Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority CEO Habib Balian acknowledged many individuals and groups that brought this light rail project to where it is today

Leaders unveil inscribed stone commemorating the La Verne A Line Station

A closer look at the commemorative stone at La Verne Station

The platform at the new La Verne / Fairplex Metro A Line Station

Public art at the La Verne Station consists of three stainless steel sculptures - by Blue McRight - which commemorate the area's water and citrus-growing histories

The La Verne Station is accessible on foot (and bike) from both east and west. It's located on Arrow Highway at the corner of E Street. There is a station walkway extending all the way to White Avenue. Drivers can enter the car park-and-ride lot from Arrow Highway.

La Verne Station short-term bike parking is covered

La Verne Station long-term bike parking is located in a cage enclosure, to be accessible, like other Metro bike hubs, via the BikeLink app

Metro A Line test train in Old Town La Verne

Even when the next extension to Pomona opens in... well, really soon... there will still be a few more Foothill A Line projects to look forward to.

The San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments is the lead agency for a planned $26 million ~1500 foot pedestrian/bicyclist bridge connecting La Verne Station to the Pomona Fairplex. The bridge will extend over the Metrolink rail tracks and busy Arrow Highway. Construction is expected to get underway in late 2025, and to be completed in about 18 months.

Rendering of planned walk/bike bridge connecting the La Verne A Line Station to the Pomona Fairplex

There's also more Foothill A Line planned east of Pomona. The construction authority anticipates construction will begin soon to extend the A Line further east. The next two stations will be in Claremont, and across the county line into Montclair in San Bernardino County. At today's celebration several speakers expressed support for a long-hoped-for future extension to the Ontario Airport.

Streetsblog’s San Gabriel Valley coverage is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the A Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.” Sign-up for our SGV Connect Newsletter, coming to your inbox on Fridays!