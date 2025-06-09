Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Civil Rights

Thousands Peacefully Rally for Release of Labor Leader David Huerta

"¡Estamos aqui! ¡Pertenecemos aqui! We are here and we belong here!"

5:48 PM PDT on June 9, 2025

United Farm Workers leader Dolores Huerta (no relation) speaking at today’s rally. Photos by Joe Linton

Today labor, civil rights, and immigrant rights leaders rallied for the release of SEIU California President David Huerta, and other ICE detainees.

Free David Huerta poster by Lalo Alcaraz

Last Friday, Huerta was wounded as he was arrested by federal agents during downtown protests against the wave of ICE raids traumatizing many Southern California communities.

Crowd in attendance at today's rally for the release of David Huerta

More than 2,500 people rallied this afternoon at Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles, less than a dozen blocks from the Metropolitan Detention Center where standoffs continue between protesters and law enforcement, and now national guard.

CHIRLA Director Areli Hernandez speaking at today's rally

"¡Estamos aqui! ¡Pertenecemos aqui! We are here and we belong here!" proclaimed Areli Hernandez, Director of the Center for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA), decrying "terrorizing of our communities... racial profiling... not just about Latinos" but also Black, Asian, and Muslim communities. "They are trying to tell us we do not belong here."

Rally speakers included labor leaders representing service workers, construction workers, teachers, and several other professions. Numerous speakers emphasized the importance of non-violent resistance.

SEIU leaders rallying today, "Free David Huerta! Free Them All!"

Mid-afternoon KABC reported that David Huerta has been released from federal custody on a $50,000 bond.

Below are additional ICE/protests photos taken midday today in downtown L.A., not at the rally.

California National Guard troops face protestors - in front of the Federal Building on Los Angeles Street at Temple Street
LAPD and protestors face off on Alameda Street at Aliso Street
Truck carries the remains of a half-dozen self-driving Waymo ride-hail cars. After protestors set Waymo vehicles on fire, Waymo temporarily suspended service in downtown L.A.
Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

