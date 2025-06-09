Monday’s Headlines: Fire and ICE

Late last week, images of masked agents snatching up at least 20 day laborers at the Westlake Home Depot and another dozen or more at Ambiance Apparel in the garment district, loading them into vans, and spiriting them away to a federal detention center frightened and enraged people across the Southland.

The LAT reports a total of 44 people were detained administratively in the raids and an additional person - David Huerta, president of the Service Employees International Union of California, who was pushed to the ground and injured as he documented the detentions - was charged with impeding ICE officers.

Much to the delight of the Trump administration, which was itching to flex its muscle in a Blue state, Angelenos immediately - and rightly - pushed back.

Local and independent journalists posted a steady stream of content from the demonstrations over the weekend, showing how Angelenos came together to show support for their co-workers, friends, family members, and neighbors and ... take out their collective anger on Waymos (as captured by Sergio Olmos).

Highlights include:

Ron Gochez from Unión del Barrio, which does community patrols to watch for ICE agents in South Central, speaks to Democracy Now about the protests and the role of LAPD in immigration enforcement.

What it all means:

Meanwhile, L.A. life also goes on:

