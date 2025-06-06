Metro’s LAX Mega-Station Is Open

And today the LAX Metro Transit Center opened to the public.
Thousands of people attended the invite-only opening ceremonies, which featured various elected officials and Metro leadership touting the new station connections.
Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins proclaimed that the new station will supercharge Metro's transit network across the region and welcome the world to Los Angeles.
The new LAX station is really impressive. It's massive and beautiful.
The architecture is reminiscent of Lower Manhattan's The Oculus transportation hub. The roof structures are all full of sweeping ribbed curves. The space is very open, full of natural light and air circulation. Transitions from semi-indoor to outdoor are gradual and offer extended views.
A swirling large scale sculpture - The Distance of the Sun by Glenn Kaino - anchors the center of the central area. But the central area isn't the only aesthetically pleasing space.
The 11-acre LAX station includes a half-dozen connected components:
Rail platform for Metro K and C Lines
16-bay bus plaza serving six Metro bus routes, plus Beach Cities Transit, Big Blue Bus, GTrans, Torrance Transit, and LAWA shuttles.
3-story bike hub, with secure bike parking, showers, bathrooms - connected to a bike/walk path
Driver drop-off
Connection to the future LAX people mover - a separate project opening early 2026
Below is a photographic tour of the various components (in the above order), but to really get a sense for this remarkable place, please go visit it yourself. Metro is free all weekend, and this is worth checking out.