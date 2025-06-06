Metro’s LAX Mega-Station Is Open

The wait is over! Mostly. The Metro K and C Lines now connect to LAX airport via a landmark station, the impressive LAX Metro Transit Center.

The station marks the completion of the initial phase of the Metro K Line, which began construction in 2014 and opened in 2022. In 2021, the Metro board greenlighted construction for a $900 million landmark LAX station designed to not just serve rail riders, but also airport bus and bike connections, and really to provide an iconic entry point to Los Angeles. The lion's share of the funding is from the 2016 voter-approved sales tax Measure M. Construction got underway in June 2021, with an anticipated opening date in late 2024. Streetsblog documented construction progress earlier this year.

And today the LAX Metro Transit Center opened to the public.

Thousands of people attended the invite-only opening ceremonies, which featured various elected officials and Metro leadership touting the new station connections.

Standing ovation for Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins.

Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins proclaimed that the new station will supercharge Metro's transit network across the region and welcome the world to Los Angeles.

Ribbon-cutting for the new LAX Metro Transit Center.

The new LAX station is really impressive. It's massive and beautiful.

The architecture is reminiscent of Lower Manhattan's The Oculus transportation hub. The roof structures are all full of sweeping ribbed curves. The space is very open, full of natural light and air circulation. Transitions from semi-indoor to outdoor are gradual and offer extended views.

The Distance of the Sun by Glenn Kaino.

A swirling large scale sculpture - The Distance of the Sun by Glenn Kaino - anchors the center of the central area. But the central area isn't the only aesthetically pleasing space.

Overview of LAX Metro Transit Center - from 2021 Metro presentation.

LAX Metro Transit Center from Aviation Boulevard.

The 11-acre LAX station includes a half-dozen connected components:

Rail platform for Metro K and C Lines

16-bay bus plaza serving six Metro bus routes, plus Beach Cities Transit, Big Blue Bus, GTrans, Torrance Transit, and LAWA shuttles.

3-story bike hub, with secure bike parking, showers, bathrooms - connected to a bike/walk path

Driver drop-off

Connection to the future LAX people mover - a separate project opening early 2026

Below is a photographic tour of the various components (in the above order), but to really get a sense for this remarkable place, please go visit it yourself. Metro is free all weekend, and this is worth checking out.

C and K Lines station

Metro K and C light rail lines platform, with stairs/escalator to the concourse level.

The new LAX C/K Station is covered, but with lots of natural light and ventilation.

The C/K platforms are 40-feet wide, the widest light rail platform in the Metro system.

Bus Plaza

LAX Station bus plaza. At today's midday celebration, the bus bays hosted food trucks instead of buses.

The one bus at the station earlier today was this World Cup branded vehicle. Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins announced that Metro is the official transportation partner for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. See earlier SBLA coverage of Metro World Cup plans.

View of the main LAX Metro Transit Center building from the bus plaza.

Seating at the LAX station bus plaza.

Celebration attendees feasting in the bus plaza.

Walkway leading to escalators to the bus plaza - an example of open breezy semi-indoor/outdoor space that characterizes the LAX Metro Transit Center.

Bicycle Features

3-story Metro Bike Hub at LAX Metro Transit Center.

The LAX Bike Hub did not appear to be fully functional yet, though this Streetsblog editor took advantage of the bike parking.

Cyclists can connect from the above path to the LAX Bike Hub via this very wide sidewalk (along Aviation Boulevard) billed as a multi-use path.

Along the multi-use path, the new transit center features drought-resistant landscaping, watered in part by rainwater harvested on-site.

Drop-Off

LAX Metro Transit Center driver drop-off area along Aviation Boulevard. On the left is the wide sidewalk / multi-use path.

Driver drop-off area.

The front of the LAX station building is the drop-off area, along Aviation Boulevard, but likely many riders won't see this frontage when transferring between rail, bus, and people mover.

Future LAX people mover station

The escalators from the concourse level to the LAX people mover platform above. The people mover is not expected to open until early 2026, so this part of the station is closed off. In the meantime, shuttle buses ferry riders to airline terminals.

The future people mover access point is blocked off by this barrier wall featuring promotional images for the 2026 World Cup.