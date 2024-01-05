Eyes on the Street: Short Bike Path Under Construction, Part of LAX People Mover Project

There's a new bike/walk path under construction along Arbor Vitae Street. The path runs just over a third of a mile from La Cienega Boulevard to Aviation Boulevard.
The path is part of LAX's Consolidated Rent-A-Car (ConRAC) facility which LAX notes "will be the largest rental car complex in the world, able to park, store, and maintain more than 18,000 vehicles" and "During peak activity, a vehicle will leave the ConRAC facility every two seconds." [LAX ConRAC fact sheet].
ConRAC and the automated people mover are parts of LAX's $5.5 billion Landside Access Modernization Program (LAMP), which includes lots of roadway expansion (new roads, widened roads), and some active transportation improvements. [LAX LAMP roadway improvements fact sheet].
The Arbor Vitae path is the first of three segments of a planned 1.2 mile long LAX multi-use path that will extend south along Aviation Boulevard and west along Century Boulevard. There will also be ~3.3 miles of new bike lanes on Westchester Parkway, Airport Boulevard, Jetway Boulevard, and a new street.
The new path segment won't quite make the car-centric airport area bike-friendly. It will essentially connect cyclists to the under-construction LAX/Metro Transit Center Station. That station, called the Airport Connector project, which serves the Metro K Line and LAX people mover. The station will include a bike hub, where cyclists can park when flying in and out of LAX.