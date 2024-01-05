Eyes on the Street: Short Bike Path Under Construction, Part of LAX People Mover Project

This article supported by Los Angeles Bicycle Attorney as part of a general sponsorship package. All opinions in the article are that of the author, and do not necessarily reflect those of LABA. Click on the ad for more information.

There's a new bike/walk path under construction along Arbor Vitae Street. The path runs just over a third of a mile from La Cienega Boulevard to Aviation Boulevard.

LAX's under construction Arbor Vitae bike/walk path

Map of LAX people mover project anticipated to open this year. The new Arbor Vitae path is just north of the Consolidated Rent-A-Car facility in purple. Map via LAX fact sheet

The path is part of LAX's Consolidated Rent-A-Car (ConRAC) facility which LAX notes "will be the largest rental car complex in the world, able to park, store, and maintain more than 18,000 vehicles" and "During peak activity, a vehicle will leave the ConRAC facility every two seconds." [LAX ConRAC fact sheet].

The new bike/walk path runs along the south side of Arbor Vitae Street, along the north side of the LAX Rental Car Center, opening this year

ConRAC and the automated people mover are parts of LAX's $5.5 billion Landside Access Modernization Program (LAMP), which includes lots of roadway expansion (new roads, widened roads), and some active transportation improvements. [LAX LAMP roadway improvements fact sheet].

LAX LAMP roadway work includes new roads, widened roads, bike lanes and bike paths. Image via LAMP fact sheet

The Arbor Vitae path is the first of three segments of a planned 1.2 mile long LAX multi-use path that will extend south along Aviation Boulevard and west along Century Boulevard. There will also be ~3.3 miles of new bike lanes on Westchester Parkway, Airport Boulevard, Jetway Boulevard, and a new street.

LAX map of LAMP roadway enhancements and improvements - via fact sheet

The new path segment won't quite make the car-centric airport area bike-friendly. It will essentially connect cyclists to the under-construction LAX/Metro Transit Center Station. That station, called the Airport Connector project, which serves the Metro K Line and LAX people mover. The station will include a bike hub, where cyclists can park when flying in and out of LAX.

Metro Airport Connector project bike hub under construction this week

Rendering of three-story AMC bike hub - via Metro presentation

Metro Airport Connector Station rendering shows future multi-use path along the west side of Aviation Boulevard - via Metro Presentation

Construction is nearing completion for the LAX people mover and the Metro Airport Connector; both are expected to be completed this year.

Thanks to Twitter user Corey Barnes for tipping SBLA off to this facility.