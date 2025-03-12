Eyes on the Street: Metro LAX Station Under Construction

Metro's not saying when the new LAX Metro Transit Center will open, but it's just around the corner. Probably April or May. Streetsblog visited the site this morning and has photos to share.

The new LAX Metro station will serve both the C and K Lines. It's located on Aviation Boulevard between Century Boulevard and Arbor Vitae Street, connecting to LAX terminals via a people mover (a separate project now anticipated to open in 2026). It's a major Metro rail station that's also a bus hub, bike hub (with three stories of bike parking), pedestrian connection, and a passenger drop-off point.

Map of LAX Metro Transit Center and LAX people mover

According to the most recent construction update (last month's staff report), the overall Airport Center is 96.3 percent completed. Metro has been running L Line trains (emptied of riders) through the station since early November.

LAX Metro Transit Center February 2025 construction update - via Metro presentation

The good news is that today the people mover and the bikeway/walkway connection are are now visible.

View of LAX Metro Transit Center station this morning - with people mover cars visible on the upper level

People mover cars parked above Aviation Boulevard

The bike/walk path (labeled "multi-use path/sidewalk") runs in the foreground of this rendering. It runs near Aviation Boulevard from the station bike hub to the corner of Aviation/Arbor Vitae, where it connects with another LAX bike path already open.

Concrete walk/bike path under construction at LAX Metro Station

Metro LAX bike/walk path near the corner of Arbor Vitae and Aviation

The bad news is that while there is a lot of construction done, overall it still looks more like a work-in-progress construction site, and not a finishing-touches opening-next-week construction site.

LAX Metro Transit Center is nearly completed, opening soon

View of the nearly completed LAX station bike hub