Eyes on the Street: Metro LAX Station Under Construction

Metro's not saying when the new LAX Metro Transit Center will open, but it's just around the corner. Probably April or May. Streetsblog visited the site this morning and has photos to share.
The new LAX Metro station will serve both the C and K Lines. It's located on Aviation Boulevard between Century Boulevard and Arbor Vitae Street, connecting to LAX terminals via a people mover (a separate project now anticipated to open in 2026). It's a major Metro rail station that's also a bus hub, bike hub (with three stories of bike parking), pedestrian connection, and a passenger drop-off point.
According to the most recent construction update (last month's staff report), the overall Airport Center is 96.3 percent completed. Metro has been running L Line trains (emptied of riders) through the station since early November.
The good news is that today the people mover and the bikeway/walkway connection are are now visible.
The bad news is that while there is a lot of construction done, overall it still looks more like a work-in-progress construction site, and not a finishing-touches opening-next-week construction site.