Thursday’s Headlines

- The Source Previews Metro Rail-to-Rail Path, Opening Saturday
- El Sereno Caltrans 710 Home Reclaimers Being Evicted (Public Press)
- Metro Ridership Increased 29th Consecutive Month (@lintonjoe Bluesky)
- Metro Seeks Input On North Phase Of ESFV Rail (SFV Sun)
- Metro To Host Sepulveda Pass Rail Meetings (SFA Alert)
- More On Metro Expanding Bus Lane AI Camera Ticketing (Beverly Press)
- LAPD Victims/Families Turning Grief Into Action (Public Press)
- LAPD Virtual De-Escalation Training Raises Concerns (Public Press)
- Today Judge Considers Taking Control Of L.A. Homeless Spending (LAist)
- Glendale To Host Let's Go Glendale Open Streets May 31 (News-Press)
- Whittier Council Approves Tree Removal (Whittier Daily News)
- Metro To Study LB-San Pedro Water Taxi (Daily News, NBC4, LAT)
- Riverside Wants To Be New Detroit, Starting With EV Bus Factory (LAT)
- Uber Targets Commuters With Cheaper Pooled Rides (LAT)
- Waymo Recalls 1,200 Robo-Taxis, After Crashes (LAT)
- Air Taxis Could Be Part Of L.A. Olympics Transpo (LAT)
- Carnage: Driver Strikes/Kills Pedestrian On the 5 In Anaheim (KTLA)
- Hit-and-Run Suspects Flee Hesperia Crash That Injured Ped (KTLA)
- Even After Fires, CA Legislators Won't Take On Big Oil (Public Press)
- Today Is Bike To Work Day (Biking in L.A.)
