Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

9:28 AM PDT on May 15, 2025

Metro Rail to Rail path opens this Saturday. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • The Source Previews Metro Rail-to-Rail Path, Opening Saturday
  • El Sereno Caltrans 710 Home Reclaimers Being Evicted (Public Press)
  • Metro Ridership Increased 29th Consecutive Month (@lintonjoe Bluesky)
  • Metro Seeks Input On North Phase Of ESFV Rail (SFV Sun)
  • Metro To Host Sepulveda Pass Rail Meetings (SFA Alert)
  • More On Metro Expanding Bus Lane AI Camera Ticketing (Beverly Press)
  • LAPD Victims/Families Turning Grief Into Action (Public Press)
  • LAPD Virtual De-Escalation Training Raises Concerns (Public Press)
  • Today Judge Considers Taking Control Of L.A. Homeless Spending (LAist)
  • Glendale To Host Let's Go Glendale Open Streets May 31 (News-Press)
  • Whittier Council Approves Tree Removal (Whittier Daily News)
  • Metro To Study LB-San Pedro Water Taxi (Daily News, NBC4, LAT)
  • Riverside Wants To Be New Detroit, Starting With EV Bus Factory (LAT)
  • Uber Targets Commuters With Cheaper Pooled Rides (LAT)
  • Waymo Recalls 1,200 Robo-Taxis, After Crashes (LAT)
  • Air Taxis Could Be Part Of L.A. Olympics Transpo (LAT)
  • Carnage: Driver Strikes/Kills Pedestrian On the 5 In Anaheim (KTLA)
    • Hit-and-Run Suspects Flee Hesperia Crash That Injured Ped (KTLA)
  • Even After Fires, CA Legislators Won't Take On Big Oil (Public Press)
  • Today Is Bike To Work Day (Biking in L.A.)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

