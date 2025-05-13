Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
bus lanes

Metro Expands Bus Lane Automated Ticketing to Olive/Grand in DTLA

Never park in a bus-only lane. Never park at a bus stop.

5:18 PM PDT on May 13, 2025

Metro J Line bus along the Olive Street bus lane in downtown Los Angeles. Photos by Joe Linton

This week Metro and the city of Los Angeles Transportation Department (LADOT) began the second phase of automated bus lane enforcement. In February, on-bus camera ticketing is got started on Wilshire Boulevard and La Brea Boulevard. In March, warning tickets started on the Olive Street and Grand Avenue bus lane couplet in downtown L.A.

As of yesterday, on-bus AI cameras on Olive and Grand buses, including the Metro J Line, are issuing $293 tickets to cars parked illegally in bus lanes or at bus stops. Both the Olive and Grand bus lanes are in effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

LAist reported that the initial phase (on Wilshire and La Brea) cameras issued nearly 15,000 tickets in the first two months.

Grand Avenue bus-only lane in Downtown Los Angeles

(Full disclosure: Metro's bus lane camera contractor Hayden AI is an advertiser with Streetsblog. Hayden AI was not consulted on this post.)

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Bike Sharing

Bike-Share Should Belong to the People Who Need It Most

If we want bike-share to thrive, we have to treat it as the public good it is. That means public investment, strong labor standards, meaningful community partnerships, and deep respect for the people who make the system work.

May 13, 2025
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

May 13, 2025
Take the survey at Foothill Transit!
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

CicLAvia Pico Union, Rail-2-Rail opening, Metro board committees, Bike to Work Day, and more.

May 12, 2025
Open Streets

Beach Streets West Long Beach – Open Thread

Long Beach's first West LB Beach Streets saw thousands of people take to the car-free streets, mostly via bicycle, but also many on foot, skates, scooters, and more

May 12, 2025
See all posts