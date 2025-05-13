Metro Expands Bus Lane Automated Ticketing to Olive/Grand in DTLA

This week Metro and the city of Los Angeles Transportation Department (LADOT) began the second phase of automated bus lane enforcement. In February, on-bus camera ticketing is got started on Wilshire Boulevard and La Brea Boulevard. In March, warning tickets started on the Olive Street and Grand Avenue bus lane couplet in downtown L.A.

As of yesterday, on-bus AI cameras on Olive and Grand buses, including the Metro J Line, are issuing $293 tickets to cars parked illegally in bus lanes or at bus stops. Both the Olive and Grand bus lanes are in effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

LAist reported that the initial phase (on Wilshire and La Brea) cameras issued nearly 15,000 tickets in the first two months.

Grand Avenue bus-only lane in Downtown Los Angeles

(Full disclosure: Metro's bus lane camera contractor Hayden AI is an advertiser with Streetsblog. Hayden AI was not consulted on this post.)