Tuesday’s Headlines

- Xtown Graphs L.A.'s Dismal Ped Safety Stats
- Public Comment Unhappy With L.A. City Budget Cuts (LAist)
- Mobility Advocates Urge Against Cuts (Biking in L.A.)
- Police Seek Man Who Sexually Assaulted Woman On Metro Bus (KTLA, KCAL)
- SaMo Neighbors Irked By Noisy Waymo Charging Station (SMDP, KCAL
- Culver City Announces Ballona Path Maintenance Closures (CC Crossroads)
- Feds To Dredge Most Natural Central Stretch Of L.A. River (Eastsider)
- City of Irvine Expands Free Shuttle Service (Voice of OC)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA