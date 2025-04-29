Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

11:39 AM PDT on April 29, 2025

Los Angeles River at Taylor Yard. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Xtown Graphs L.A.'s Dismal Ped Safety Stats
  • Public Comment Unhappy With L.A. City Budget Cuts (LAist)
  • Police Seek Man Who Sexually Assaulted Woman On Metro Bus (KTLA, KCAL)
  • SaMo Neighbors Irked By Noisy Waymo Charging Station (SMDP, KCAL
  • Culver City Announces Ballona Path Maintenance Closures (CC Crossroads)
  • Feds To Dredge Most Natural Central Stretch Of L.A. River (Eastsider)
  • City of Irvine Expands Free Shuttle Service (Voice of OC)

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

