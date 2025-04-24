Skip to Content
K Line - Crenshaw/LAX Line

Metro LAX Transit Center Station to Open June 6

The LAX Transit Center will serve the C and K light rail lines, connect to the future LAX people mover, plus includes bus/bike/walk hubs

11:23 AM PDT on April 24, 2025

Metro LAX Transit Center under constuction in March 2025. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

At this morning's Metro board meeting, Metro board Chair Supervisor Janice Hahn announced that the long-awaited Metro LAX Transit Center will open on Friday June 6, 2025.

The new LAX Metro station will serve both the C and K light rail Lines. It is located on Aviation Boulevard between Century Boulevard and Arbor Vitae Street. Metro riders will connect to LAX terminals via the under-construction LAX people mover (a separate project now anticipated to open in early 2026). The LAX project is a major Metro rail station that's also a bus hub, bike hub (with three stories of bike parking), pedestrian and bike connections, and an air passenger drop-off point.

Map of LAX Metro Transit Center and LAX people mover

The new station is mostly seen as improving transit access to LAX; it also completes the first phase of the Metro K Line. Most of the K Line opened in 2022, but since then riders traveling to/from the south have had to transfer to/from a bus bridge through the airport area. The new LAX station fully connects the K from the E Line into the South Bay.

See SBLA LAX Transit Center construction photos from early March and mark your calendar for June 6.

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

