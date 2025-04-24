Metro LAX Transit Center Station to Open June 6

At this morning's Metro board meeting, Metro board Chair Supervisor Janice Hahn announced that the long-awaited Metro LAX Transit Center will open on Friday June 6, 2025.

The new LAX Metro station will serve both the C and K light rail Lines. It is located on Aviation Boulevard between Century Boulevard and Arbor Vitae Street. Metro riders will connect to LAX terminals via the under-construction LAX people mover (a separate project now anticipated to open in early 2026). The LAX project is a major Metro rail station that's also a bus hub, bike hub (with three stories of bike parking), pedestrian and bike connections, and an air passenger drop-off point.

Map of LAX Metro Transit Center and LAX people mover

The new station is mostly seen as improving transit access to LAX; it also completes the first phase of the Metro K Line. Most of the K Line opened in 2022, but since then riders traveling to/from the south have had to transfer to/from a bus bridge through the airport area. The new LAX station fully connects the K from the E Line into the South Bay.

See SBLA LAX Transit Center construction photos from early March and mark your calendar for June 6.