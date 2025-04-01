Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

7:50 AM PDT on April 1, 2025

OC Streetcar Fairview Street Station appears nearly complete. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

Joe Linton
Streetsblog Honors Cesar Chavez Day

Streetsblog Los Angeles, Streetsblog San Francisco, and Streetsblog California are off today to recognize Cesar Chavez Day. We will return to normal publication tomorrow.

March 31, 2025
Metro

Metro Breaks Ground on G Line Busway Construction

The $668 million project is anticipated to improve G (former Orange) Line BRT end-to-end trips by 12-16 minutes

March 28, 2025
Metro

Metro Approves Vermont Avenue Bus Project, Favoring Parking Over Bikeway Plan

Metro and L.A. City are planning bus upgrades for Vermont Avenue, but current designs omit planned safety improvements (mainly bike lanes) now mandatory under Measure HLA

March 28, 2025
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

March 28, 2025
