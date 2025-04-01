Tuesday’s Headlines

- More On Metro Vermont Bus-Don't-Bike Approval (L.A. Podcast)
- More On Metro G Line Groundbreaking (Daily News, Urbanize, KABC)
- Give Feedback On Metro Sepulveda Rail Project (Streets For All)
- L.A. City Approves $2.3 Million For Valley Sidewalk Repair (NBC4)
- 9-Story 107-Unit Tower Under Construction By Wilshire-Vermont Station (Urbanize)
- 97-Affordable Mixed Use Opens In Lincoln Heights (Urbanize)
- Group Monitoring Urban Oil Well Pollution (LAist)
- WeHo Offers Free Parking Wednesday Nights In April (WeHo Times, NBC4)
- Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Abandons Car After Fatal Hancock Park Crash (Biking in L.A., Daily News, KCAL)
- Gas Prices Are Spiking (KTLA)
- 101 Freeway Wildlife Crossing Gets Dirty (Daily News, LAist, NBC4)
- YouTuber Tours Under Construction OC Streetcar Line (Tiger Railfan)
